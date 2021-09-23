Guests gather around JCB equipment during the open house.

Stephenson Equipment Inc. (SEI) held an open house Sept. 16 in Harrisburg, Pa., to officially announce its acquisition of MJR Equipment.

The event, held at the LCBC Church parking lot, adjacent to MJR Equipment's facility, drew more than 600 attendees from local highway and public works departments.

SEI's acquisition of MJR officially closed at the end of April 2021. MJR is based in Harrisburg, Pa., and according to Charlie Walsh, executive vice president of SEI, the open house was held to introduce the wide array of truck and truck body brands SEI has now picked up as a result of bringing MJR on board.

"The acquisition of MJR Equipment came about as a result of SEI's Walsh JCB acquisition in 2017," said Walsh. "We [the former WALSH JCB] always did a great job with contractors and public works departments and so did Stephenson, but Walsh Equipment had trucks, which Stephenson did not have in eastern Pennsylvania. So, we knew Tom Cunkle and Rick Debroisse, his partner, co-owners of MJR Equipment, very well. Rick and Tom will be running MJR Equipment for us, just as I did when Stephenson bought Walsh. This acquisition really allows us to focus on the public works market segment, specifically and more thoroughly, and it allows our contractor sales representatives to have more time to work with them. It gives us focus on both sides of the house and that will grow our sales force and our product lines."

MJR Equipment brings in Henderson, Monroe Truck Equipment, Super Products, Schwarze, Pik Rite, Force Hydraulics, Certified and J&J Truck Bodies.

"They [MJR] have a great truck equipment shop and that adds an important part to our overall service portfolio," Walsh said. "And we also do a big trailer business and MJR will be a big help with both contractors and public works departments. MJR also is widely known for its service on fire trucks."

MJR Equipment brings in 15 employees to SEI, which now has a total of 230 employees and 10 stores.

"We're glad to have them [MJR Equipment] … They're good people," Walsh said.

SEI and MJR provided a barbecue lunch for its more than 600 attendees, gave away am assortment of door prizes and wowed the crowd with the JCB GT, also known as the "world's fastest backhoe."

In addition to the wide array of truck equipment, JCB equipment, LeeBoy paving equipment and more were on display during the event.  CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories