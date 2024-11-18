Select Crane Sales expands in Mid-Atlantic market with Bruce Alvis joining as territory manager. With over 25 years of experience in crane industry, Alvis will focus on customer crane needs and sales in Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and D.C. area. President Jason Mackenzie praises Alvis's expertise and expects him to be a key resource for crane solutions in the region.

Photo courtesy of Select Crane Sales Bruce Alvis

The Mid-Atlantic expansion of Select Crane Sales continues with a new addition to its sales force.

Bruce Alvis joins Select Crane Sales as the Mid-Atlantic territory manager. In this role Alvis will support customer crane needs including new and used sales and bare rentals with a territory that covers Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and the D.C., area.

Alvis has more than 25 years of experience in the crane and industrial equipment industry and brings with him a wealth of product knowledge and strong relationships within the territory.

"Select Crane Sales is highly customer focused, and we are confident that with Bruce's crane knowledge he will serve as the main resource for crane solutions in the region," said Jason Mackenzie, president Select Crane Sales.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories