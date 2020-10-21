Select Crane Sales Delivers National NBT45 to Marc's Crane Service

Select Crane Sales delivered a 2010 National NBT45 to Marc’s Crane Service of Miami, Fla.

The National NBT45 is mounted on a Peterbilt 367 and offers 45-ton capacity with 127 ft. of main boom.

The National NBT45 is fully compliant with both crane and aerial lifting standards for increased utilization as a 45 ton crane or 1200 lb. platform aerial lift.

The NBT45 offers numerous features that make for easy setup and efficient operation. It offers proportional joystick control inthe operator cab and fully adjustable single-axis joystick in aerial lift platform that offer real-time feedback.

