--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Select Crane Sales Delivers National NBT45 to Marc's Crane Service

Wed October 21, 2020 - Southeast Edition
Select Crane Sales

Select Crane Sales delivered a 2010 National NBT45 to Marc’s Crane Service of Miami, Fla.
Select Crane Sales delivered a 2010 National NBT45 to Marc’s Crane Service of Miami, Fla.



Select Crane Sales delivered a 2010 National NBT45 to Marc's Crane Service of Miami, Fla.

The National NBT45 is mounted on a Peterbilt 367 and offers 45-ton capacity with 127 ft. of main boom.

The National NBT45 is fully compliant with both crane and aerial lifting standards for increased utilization as a 45 ton crane or 1200 lb. platform aerial lift.

The NBT45 offers numerous features that make for easy setup and efficient operation. It offers proportional joystick control inthe operator cab and fully adjustable single-axis joystick in aerial lift platform that offer real-time feedback.

Select Crane Sales specializes in the sale of new and used cranes including: all terrain cranes, hydraulic truck cranes, carry deck cranes, boom trucks, rough terrain cranes, crawler/dragline cranes and tower cranes.

For more information, visit selectcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cranes FLORIDA National Crane Peterbilt Select Crane Sales