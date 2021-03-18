The four-axle 75 ton all terrain Tadano ATF 70G-4 offers one of the longest booms in this size crane at 171 ft.

Select Crane Sales delivered a 2021 Tadano ATF 70G-4 to a customer in the Northeast and a 2013 National NBT50 to the Midwest.

The four-axle 75 ton all terrain Tadano ATF 70G-4 offers one of the longest booms in this size crane at 171 ft. Along with Tadano's reliability, the enhanced features of the ATF 70G-4 include tilting inner cockpit, two-engine configuration, asymmetrical outrigger set-up, advanced safety railings and tie-off points as well as full on-board diagnostics provide for safety and comfort, according to the manufacturer.

The ATF 70G-4 was purchased as a fleet addition and will be utilized for projects ranging from precast to commercial HVAC installation in the Northeast.

The 2013 National NBT50 series boom truck with 127 ft. of main boom is mounted on a Peterbilt 367. The National will be utilized for various projects throughout the Midwest.

"We were happy to be able to assist customers in both the Northeast and Midwest with the purchase and delivery of cranes. As spring projects ramp up across the U.S., we look forward to working with more customers both existing and new to meet their crane needs," said Jason MacKenzie, president, Select Crane Sales LLC.

