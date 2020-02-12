SEMA Construction Helps Build Interstate 30 Project

Crews at work during a road closure as the new 331-ft. long bridge is being constructed. (SEMA Construction photo)

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is investing $32.8 million to upgrade 1.7 mi. of Interstate 30, which will include a new overpass and the rebuilding of frontage roads (concrete pavement) and ramps, in the city of Rockwall (Rockwall County), just east of Dallas.

The work — I-30/FM 3549 interchange project, funded with Pass Through Financing and Rockwall County — was awarded to SEMA Construction Inc. Crews began work in September 2016 and expect to complete the contract later this month.

Prior to the construction, I-30 was at grade.

The old overpass bridge, 310 ft. long and two lanes in each direction, was built in 1960. The new concrete overpass, 331 ft. long and two lanes in each direction, includes auxiliary lanes.

Planning for the project started several years ago. In Feb. 2012, schematic approval was given, and on March 19, 2013, environmental clearance was given. Right-of-way acquisitions were completed on Dec. 22, 2014, which gave TxDOT the space it needed for the construction zone.

CP&Y designed the new infrastructure. The traffic management plan was based on lane closures and detours.

The project is scheduled to be completed over the course of the next several weeks, with vegetation being the last remaining item.

"One of the biggest challenges on this project was completely reconstructing a section of the interstate while accommodating more than 69,000 vehicles a day," said Lisa Walzl, a TxDOT public information officer. "Major construction activities occurred Monday through Saturday during afternoon off-peak periods and at night."

Utility relocation was completed in February 2017.

The project included six ramps (three entrance and three exit), and 2.5 mi. of new frontage roads were constructed.

New underground infrastructure included storm sewer and culverts.

Crews led by Torrey Ash, SEMA's superintendent, are engaged in final clean-up/punch-list items, including placing sod on the I-30 median end.

"Our goal is to improve traffic flow at this interchange," said Walzl. "Prior to this project, traffic on FM 3549 needed to travel over I-30. The new interchange provides better connectivity and flow for local traffic."

Peak days saw several construction workers on site.

Equipment brought on site includes cranes, excavators, dozers, loaders, pavers, rollers, and other standard machinery.

SEMA purchases and rent equipment from local and regional dealerships.

