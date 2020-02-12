--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
SEMA Construction Helps Build Interstate 30 Project

Wed February 12, 2020 - West Edition #4
Irwin Rapoport – CEG CorrespondEnt


Crews at work during a road closure as the new 331-ft. long bridge is being constructed. (SEMA Construction photo)
Crews at work during a road closure as the new 331-ft. long bridge is being constructed. (SEMA Construction photo) A portion of the new overpass. (SEMA Construction photo) Many cranes were required for the bridge construction. (SEMA Construction photo) A fair amount of concrete was needed to build the new bridge and roads. (SEMA Construction photo) Several miles of roads were constructed as part of the bridge replacement project. (SEMA Construction photo)

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is investing $32.8 million to upgrade 1.7 mi. of Interstate 30, which will include a new overpass and the rebuilding of frontage roads (concrete pavement) and ramps, in the city of Rockwall (Rockwall County), just east of Dallas.

The work — I-30/FM 3549 interchange project, funded with Pass Through Financing and Rockwall County — was awarded to SEMA Construction Inc. Crews began work in September 2016 and expect to complete the contract later this month.

Prior to the construction, I-30 was at grade.

The old overpass bridge, 310 ft. long and two lanes in each direction, was built in 1960. The new concrete overpass, 331 ft. long and two lanes in each direction, includes auxiliary lanes.

Planning for the project started several years ago. In Feb. 2012, schematic approval was given, and on March 19, 2013, environmental clearance was given. Right-of-way acquisitions were completed on Dec. 22, 2014, which gave TxDOT the space it needed for the construction zone.

CP&Y designed the new infrastructure. The traffic management plan was based on lane closures and detours.

The project is scheduled to be completed over the course of the next several weeks, with vegetation being the last remaining item.

"One of the biggest challenges on this project was completely reconstructing a section of the interstate while accommodating more than 69,000 vehicles a day," said Lisa Walzl, a TxDOT public information officer. "Major construction activities occurred Monday through Saturday during afternoon off-peak periods and at night."

Utility relocation was completed in February 2017.

The project included six ramps (three entrance and three exit), and 2.5 mi. of new frontage roads were constructed.

New underground infrastructure included storm sewer and culverts.

Crews led by Torrey Ash, SEMA's superintendent, are engaged in final clean-up/punch-list items, including placing sod on the I-30 median end.

"Our goal is to improve traffic flow at this interchange," said Walzl. "Prior to this project, traffic on FM 3549 needed to travel over I-30. The new interchange provides better connectivity and flow for local traffic."

Peak days saw several construction workers on site.

Equipment brought on site includes cranes, excavators, dozers, loaders, pavers, rollers, and other standard machinery.

SEMA purchases and rent equipment from local and regional dealerships.

List of Subcontractors on the Job
  • Haydon Building Corp.
  • Total Highway Maintenance LLC
  • K&S Utility Contractors Inc.
  • Mel's Electric Service Inc.
  • Performance Equipment Service
  • Rambo Contracting Inc.
  • Premier Paving Ltd.
  • BRJ Paving Incorporation
  • Wolfe Construction Group Inc.
  • Primate Construction Inc.
  • Wylie Drilling & Drainage Inc.
  • Farr Foundation Inc.
  • Fisher Sand & Gravel Co.
  • Slaton Brothers Inc.
  • W.O.E. Construction
  • Lindamood Demolition Inc.
  • Forston Contracting Inc.
  • Royal Rebar
  • Oscar Orduno Inc.
  • Allied Drilling Company
  • O. Trevino Construction LLC

infrastructure Road Maintenance SEMA Construction TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation