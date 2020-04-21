--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Sempra Energy to Deliver Port Arthur LNG Project

Tue April 21, 2020 - West Edition #9
LNG World News


Sempra estimates that the proposed project will create up to 5,000 construction jobs, as well as several hundred additional Texas jobs.
Sempra Energy, the San Diego-based company, recently announced that its subsidiaries, Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals have signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project under development in Port Aurthur, Texas.

Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals will perform the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing and operator training activities for the project as part of the fixed-price contract.

"We are honored and grateful that Sempra has chosen Bechtel as their trusted partner to help grow Sempra LNG business on the Gulf Coast," Bechtel Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel said in an interview. "Together, we will deliver an important, clean and sustainable energy source to the world while creating jobs and building economic opportunities for the Gulf Coast community."

The Port Arthur LNG development project is expected to initially include two liquefaction trains, two liquefied natural gas storage tanks, a marine berth and associated loading facilities and related infrastructure necessary to provide liquefaction services, with a capacity of approximately 13.5 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas, according to Sempra Energy.

"Building new export infrastructure in the U.S. is critical to providing overseas markets with cleaner fuel alternatives," Sempra Energy Chairman and CEO Jeffrey W. Martin said. "Partnering with a world-class construction firm like Bechtel bolsters our execution plan for one of the world's largest LNG development projects."

Sempra estimates that the proposed project will create up to 5,000 construction jobs, as well as several hundred additional Texas jobs in support of the project, including material fabrication.

Nearly 200 long-term jobs also will be created to operate and maintain the Port Arthur LNG facility, according to the company.



