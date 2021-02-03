The red 840 R-HD on a 5 ft. (1.5 m) pylon from Sennebogen now supports ATR Landhandel GmbH & Co.KG in bulk material handling.

ATR Landhandel GmbH & Co. KG has invested in a new Sennebogen material handler at the Port of Husum in Germany for loading/unloading ships with feed, synthetic fertilizers and grain.

This particular machine is bright red to match the company's colors, unlike the trademark green that you'll see on most Sennebogen products. But, the unique features don't stop with just the color. Once again Sennebogen has demonstrated its material handlers truly are purpose-built to meet the precise requirements of each customer.

ATR Landhandel GmbH & Co.KG, headquartered in Ratzeburg, Germany, has more than 800 employees in northern Germany, Denmark and Poland. Every single day, it takes on the responsibility to supply agricultural operations with feed, fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

Its 840 R-HD is mounted on a 5 ft. (1.5 m) pylon and is equipped with a 62 ft. (19 m) banana boom and stick combination. Since 2019, the 840 R-HD has been moving tons of bulk materials in the port on a daily basis.

All New Possibilities at the Port of Husum

Combining efficiencies and decisiveness, the pier at the Port of Husum has been redesigned with the centerpiece being a brand-new Sennebogen 840 R-HD E Series material handler.

For Michael Hinz, responsible for material movement at the Port, the purpose-built 840 E Series is the ideal material handling machine for their purposes.

"We asked engineering consultants to calculate the weight bearing capacity of the pier. We are only allowed to have limited ground loads here on site, but wanted to achieve the maximum weight per cycle. We then estimated the cost of one tonne of bulk handling costs and, in a market comparison, the Sennebogen provided the perfect all-inclusive package. Material handling results, performance and fuel costs were simply right and thanks to an especially light clamshell, the outcome is even better than our initial calculations indicated."

The reason for the machine's fuel efficiency is the Tier IVF diesel engine configured to meet the latest emission standards. Compared to older models that were considered standard just 10 years ago, the brand-new generation of engines uses 25 percent less fuel. Furthermore, all engine and hydraulic components installed in the machine are designed to save fuel and reduce emissions.

With a perfectly matched hydraulic pump and the large hydraulic hoses and valves, the system only pumps as much oil as required. This reduces wear on the engine-driven hydraulic pump while seamlessly transferring power to driving and working functions. This delivered great fuel efficiency, according to the manufacturer.

As well, the Sennebogen Eco-Mode and automatic idle allow the engine speed to be manually adjusted to the required lifting power or automatically reduce it by up to 40 percent when the vehicle is at a standstill to save fuel. Furthermore, the "stop function" switches off the engine completely during work breaks — without human intervention.

A Prime Example for Customization and Purpose-Built

Numerous built-in features, according to the customer's requirements, open up completely new possibilities for ATR Landhandel in their daily operations. With a reach of 62 ft. (19 m) and a particularly light clamshell bucket with a bulk material volume of almost 160 cu. ft. (4.5 cu m), the new 840 R-HD loads and unloads ships every day.

Due to its responsiveness, even with high load capacities, it fits perfectly into the existing processes on site. The compact dimensions of the machine allow fast and precise handling cycles and also ensures maximum flexibility in the Port.

Due to the Maxcab Industry Cab, elevated to a height up to 20 ft. (6 m), the operator works in comfort and can look directly into the ship's hull. The front windshield of the Maxcab is fitted with bulletproof glass as standard and is tilted forward increasing the overall field of view. This provides a feeling of space and an unobstructed view, according to the manufacturer.

A specially designed wide-gauge undercarriage also contributes to the safety of man and machine and being on a 5 ft. (1.5 m) pylon creates an ideal working height. In addition, the forces occurring during slewing and driving are better distributed due to the enlarged contact surface of the crawler tracks and are evenly transferred on to the ground, which reduces ground pressure and more than meets the limits of their pier.

