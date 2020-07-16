Sennebogen Hosts Demo Day in North Carolina

On June 18, 2020, Sennebogen held a live demo day of its 718 tree handlers at the company's Stanley, N.C., headquarters.

Greg Roberts, Sennebogen tree care manager, said that his initial focus will be on building awareness of the Sennebogen brand and familiarity with the 718 and 738 tree handlers within the industry.

"I'll be working to increase the number of demos so more people have a chance to touch and feel and see what these machines can do. The more exposure this machine has, the more successful it will be. These machines certainly have a ‘wow' factor to them."

The Sennebogen rubber-tired 718 M is a 47,180 lb. (21,400 kg) purpose-built tree care machine equipped with a hydraulic grapple saw attached to its 43 ft. (13 m) telescoping boom. It dismantles trees up to 75 ft. high, and is on rubber tires. Its high-rise and tilting Maxcab operator station elevates the operator for an unobstructed view into the work zone, according to the manufacturer. Its powerful hydraulics provides lifting capacity to grip, load and stack up to 3,700 lb. (1,700 kg), with the precise controls necessary to let operators perform delicate tree surgery.

The 718 R-HD E Series also dismantles trees up to 75 ft. high, and is on tracks for added stability.

The 718 is practical for municipal projects; roadside maintenance; commercial work; right of way clearing; utility line clearance; storm work; along rivers and streams; slopes and embankment maintenance; and other jobs that require the removal of more than trees.

The 738 M, a rubber tired machine, provides similar capabilities on a larger scale: a 95,700 lb. (43,500 kg) machine with 75 ft. (23 m) reach is built to work off-road in heavy land clearing and right-of-way maintenance, easily dismantles trees up to 125 ft high.

Sennebogen 718E Benefits

Safer work environment and reduced liability

10x the trees cut with one operator

Fuel efficient

Well-lit for night-time operations

Comfort for long hours — no operator fatigue

Durable, reliable and easy to maintain

Reliable service — next day replacement of parts

Industry competitive advantage

Includes a complementary 6-month marketing service with every purchase

Sennebogen customers are served by experienced equipment distributors located throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a growing network of service branches in South America.

The company's head office in North Carolina provides in-depth support to all service branches with on-site training, factory training, troubleshooting assistance and personal field support from its technical specialists. Extensive use of off-the-shelf and industry-standard parts allows many customers to complete routine service and preventive maintenance with their own staff.

Sennebogen Training Services

Integrated into its 100,000 sq. ft. head office facility, the Sennebogen Training Center provides hands-on factory training within driving distance for many of their American dealers and customers.

With courses for service technicians, parts supply staff, dealer sales representatives and machine operators, the center is open to the staff of all Sennebogen distributors and customers at no charge.

The Training Center is a dedicated facility with fully equipped classrooms and demonstration areas. The main demonstration bay allows hands-on access to full-size machines from three levels, including an elevated gallery. Instructors are all highly qualified specialists in material handling equipment and applications, combining practical field experience with years of instructional expertise and the most current technical information, according to Sennebogen. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.