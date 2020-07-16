--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Sennebogen Hosts Demo Day in North Carolina

Thu July 16, 2020 - Northeast Edition #15
CEG


The Sennebogen rubber-tired 718 M is a 47,180-lb. (21,400 kg) purpose-built tree care machine equipped with a hydraulic tree saw and grapple attached to its 43-ft. (13 m) telescoping boom.
Around the Sennebogen 718 grapple saw attachment (L-R) are Greg Roberts of Sennebogen; Jeremy Lacey and Jason Sykes, both of L&L Tree Service in Jacksonville, N.C.; Terry Jones of Sun Machinery Company in Lexington, S.C.; and Jim Westlake of Sennebogen.
Sennebogen works with many different attachment manufacturers on installation procedures to make sure both companies products perform as expected. Wade Myers of Wright Tree Service in Des Moines, Iowa, looks over the FAE UML/HY excavator mulcher.
Sam Caldwell (L) of Sun Machinery in Lexington, S.C., and Brian Ligon of Big Dog Tree Service in Augusta, Ga., look over the grapple attachment on the Sennebogen 718E.
The 718 is practical for municipal projects; roadside maintenance; commercial work; right-of-way clearing; utility line clearance; storm work; and streams; slopes and embankment maintenance; and other jobs that require the removal of more than trees.
On June 18, 2020, Sennebogen held a live demo day of its 718 tree handlers at the company’s Stanley, N.C., headquarters.

Greg Roberts, Sennebogen tree care manager, said that his initial focus will be on building awareness of the Sennebogen brand and familiarity with the 718 and 738 tree handlers within the industry.

"I'll be working to increase the number of demos so more people have a chance to touch and feel and see what these machines can do. The more exposure this machine has, the more successful it will be. These machines certainly have a ‘wow' factor to them."

The Sennebogen rubber-tired 718 M is a 47,180 lb. (21,400 kg) purpose-built tree care machine equipped with a hydraulic grapple saw attached to its 43 ft. (13 m) telescoping boom. It dismantles trees up to 75 ft. high, and is on rubber tires. Its high-rise and tilting Maxcab operator station elevates the operator for an unobstructed view into the work zone, according to the manufacturer. Its powerful hydraulics provides lifting capacity to grip, load and stack up to 3,700 lb. (1,700 kg), with the precise controls necessary to let operators perform delicate tree surgery.

The 718 R-HD E Series also dismantles trees up to 75 ft. high, and is on tracks for added stability.

The 718 is practical for municipal projects; roadside maintenance; commercial work; right of way clearing; utility line clearance; storm work; along rivers and streams; slopes and embankment maintenance; and other jobs that require the removal of more than trees.

The 738 M, a rubber tired machine, provides similar capabilities on a larger scale: a 95,700 lb. (43,500 kg) machine with 75 ft. (23 m) reach is built to work off-road in heavy land clearing and right-of-way maintenance, easily dismantles trees up to 125 ft high.

Sennebogen 718E Benefits
  • Safer work environment and reduced liability
  • 10x the trees cut with one operator
  • Fuel efficient
  • Well-lit for night-time operations
  • Comfort for long hours — no operator fatigue
  • Durable, reliable and easy to maintain
  • Reliable service — next day replacement of parts
  • Industry competitive advantage
  • Includes a complementary 6-month marketing service with every purchase

Sennebogen customers are served by experienced equipment distributors located throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a growing network of service branches in South America.

The company's head office in North Carolina provides in-depth support to all service branches with on-site training, factory training, troubleshooting assistance and personal field support from its technical specialists. Extensive use of off-the-shelf and industry-standard parts allows many customers to complete routine service and preventive maintenance with their own staff.

Sennebogen Training Services

Integrated into its 100,000 sq. ft. head office facility, the Sennebogen Training Center provides hands-on factory training within driving distance for many of their American dealers and customers.

With courses for service technicians, parts supply staff, dealer sales representatives and machine operators, the center is open to the staff of all Sennebogen distributors and customers at no charge.

The Training Center is a dedicated facility with fully equipped classrooms and demonstration areas. The main demonstration bay allows hands-on access to full-size machines from three levels, including an elevated gallery. Instructors are all highly qualified specialists in material handling equipment and applications, combining practical field experience with years of instructional expertise and the most current technical information, according to Sennebogen. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

