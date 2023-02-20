SEPPI's MICROFORST cl forestry mulcher will be on display at ConExpo.

SEPPI M. will exhibit its latest mulching equipment at ConExpo-Con/AGG, the trade show that brings together the top manufacturers in the equipment industry to demonstrate their latest innovations and technologies.

SEPPI M. is displaying the new MAX 50 le remote control tracked carrier, MICROFORST cl forestry mulcher, and MINISOIL cl stone crusher and forestry mulcher for compact loaders.

"We are very excited to be unveiling these new pieces of equipment at ConExpo-Con/AGG," said Lorenz Seppi, president of the company.

"With radio control technology and high powered mulching capabilities built into compact attachments, we're making it easier than ever for agricultural and construction operations, municipalities, utility companies and other businesses to remove rocks and vegetation from difficult areas. We hope they will cut down on hand labor and reduce the risks associated with putting operators in dangerous situations."

The three types of mulching equipment that SEPPI M. will introduce at the upcoming show include the MAX 50 le, a mulcher than can be operated by remote control, the MICROFORST cl compact mulcher for skid steers or compact track loaders, and the powerful MINISOIL cl that crushes stones and mulches wood.

The MAX 50 le can be operated from a safe distance by using a remote control that displays key machine data like fuel, RPM and speed. This machine uses mulchers designed for remote vehicles and is an ideal solution for mulching on steep slopes or clearing land in hard to reach areas. The MAX 50 le is powered by a 49 hp engine, and its trackwidth can be extended to 71 in., allowing it to handle slopes up to 55 in.

SEPPI M. expects this machine will replace operator driven equipment in potentially hazardous conditions like roadside vegetation management and steep slopes where there is an increased possibility of rollovers.

The MICROFORST cl is a highly compact mulcher that can attach to any compact track loader or skid steer loader that delivers between 13 gpm and 27 gpm of hydraulic flow. It's ideal for working in more confined urban or residential areas and can mulch grass, brush and wood up to 5 in. in diameter using durable tungsten carbide tipped hammers. Plus, it's designed to withstand harsh environments with components made from AR400 wear resistant steel.

The MINISOIL cl takes the power of a PTO stone crusher and mulcher and brings it down to size for skid steers, compact track loaders and hydraulic tractors that deliver at least 28 gpm to 66 gpm of hydraulic flow. It's designed to crush stones up to 6 in. in diameter and mulch wood up to 8 in. in diameter for land clearing, vegetation management and more.

Compatible with most skid steers, compact track loaders and hydraulic tractors, it features a low profile design, crushes and mulches tough vegetation and rocks using three rows of stone crushing bars and tungsten carbide tipped hammers.

For more information, visit www.seppi.com.

