    Several Construction Projects Kicking Off On Idaho Highway

    Thu June 27, 2024 - West Edition


    The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is advancing several projects north of Eagle this summer along State Highway 55.
    The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is advancing several projects north of Eagle this summer along State Highway 55.

    The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is advancing several projects north of Eagle this summer along State Highway 55. These projects include lane closures and reduced speeds in various locations between Eagle and New Meadows.

    "Each of these projects is intended to improve traffic flow and safety along this regional route," District 3 Engineer Jason Brinkman said. "We look forward to a safer, smoother State Highway 55 after these projects are complete."

    The projects include:

    Little Goose Creek Bridge Construction: June 2024

    ITD will begin replacing the Little Goose Creek Bridge along SH 55 near Last Chance Campground in New Meadows. SH 55 will be reduced to one lane in the area with flaggers and a traffic signal during construction. Drivers should expect delays. Learn more and sign up for construction updates on the project website.

    SH 55 Smiths Ferry to New Meadows Chip Seal Construction: July 2024 to fall 2024

    This July, ITD will start applying a chip seal to several areas of SH 55 between Smiths Ferry and New Meadows. This project will extend the life of the pavement. The highway will be reduced to one lane with pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should expect delays. In order to see where crews are working, travelers should sign up for updates on the project website.

    Rainbow Bridge Design: 2024 to 2026

    ITD is currently conducting soil and rock sampling in the area of the Rainbow Bridge for a project to build a new bridge over the North Fork of the Payette River in Valley County. To learn more about the project visit https://itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/rainbowbridge.

    SH 55 DMS Sign Construction: fall 2024

    ITD will install a dynamic message sign on SH 55 between Round Valley and Cascade. The new message board will notify motorists of detours or incidents along SH 55. Minimal delays expected. Any traffic impacts during the installation will be posted at 511.idaho.gov.

    SH 55 Banks-Lowman Road Intersection Signal Construction: summer 2024

    Flaggers will direct traffic at the Banks-Lowman intersection on all Sundays in July. The project team is planning to install an interim traffic signal at the busy intersection later this year.

    SH 55 Fleming Creek Bridge Replacement Construction: fall 2024 to late 2025

    This fall, ITD will begin replacing the Fleming Creek Bridge on SH 55 approximately 4 mi. south of Banks. SH 55 will be reduced to one lane in the work zone with speed limit reductions during the week. Details will be posted to itdprojects.idaho.gov later this summer.

    SH 55 State Street to Horseshoe Bend Rehabilitation: fall 2023 – fall 2024

    ITD is milling and resurfacing SH 55 between State Street in Eagle and Horseshoe Bend. Work is expected to be complete this fall. Details are available on the project website. Drivers are encouraged to slow down in the work zone as there have been too many close calls with flaggers.




