Shafer Equipment Company Prevails in Charity Auction for Excavator

Thu March 26, 2020 - National Edition
LBX


(L-R) are Eric Sauvage, LBX Company; Jay Shafer, Shafer Equipment Company; and Anna Taylor, CHI Saint Joseph Health.
(L-R) are Eric Sauvage, LBX Company; Jay Shafer, Shafer Equipment Company; and Anna Taylor, CHI Saint Joseph Health.

Jay Shafer of Shafer Equipment Company, Sparks, Nev., placed the winning bid of $145,000 to claim a Link‐Belt 145 X4 Spin Ace hydraulic excavator. The auction was held March 12, 2020, during the ConExpo-Con/AGG construction equipment show in Las Vegas, NV.

LBX Company LLC of Lexington, Ky., sponsored the event.

One hundred percent of the auction proceeds will be presented to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and CHI Saint Joseph Health.

Fondly named "Pink-Belt," the entire machine is painted pink to show support for breast cancer awareness. The 15.2‐metric ton hydraulic excavator has been on display at various charity events and fundraisers all over the United States during the past year and a half, including 13 Link-Belt excavators dealerships. The second dealer to host Pink-Belt was Shafer Equipment on June 14, 2019.

"All of us at Shafer Equipment Company are proud to be a part of the Pink-Belt drive for breast cancer awareness," said Jay Shafer, president, Shafer Equipment Company.

"My family personally and every family I know has had this tragedy strike their family. Early detection is the key, and I hope our part helps women get the screening they need."

"We, at LBX have been proud and honored to contribute a little bit to support the fight against breast cancer, " said Eric Sauvage, president and CEO, LBX Company. "I would like to congratulate and thank Jay, his family and his organization for their winning bid of our Pink-Belt. This represents another milestone to our journey to bring awareness for early detection of breast cancer and increase the survival rate in our community and in our country."

LBX would also like to thank ESCO Corporation, Keen Transport and Grizzly Supplies for their help and support with Pink-Belt.

For more information, visit www.lbxco.com.



