Shaun Skinner

Isuzu Motors Limited of Japan (IML) announced that Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada Inc., has been appointed as an executive officer of IML.

The appointment marks the first time that a local executive of an overseas Isuzu distributor has been named to an executive officer position in the parent company.

In making the announcement, Takashi Sadaoka, president and chief executive officer of Isuzu North America Corporation, said, "This historic appointment signifies how highly thought of Shaun is and how important our business in North America is to Isuzu Motors Limited."

"While of course I am honored by this appointment, I truly believe this reflects how important the North American market is to the future of IML," Skinner said. "I am excited by the fact that this will allow more direct input based on the unique market needs of the United States and Canada — particularly with technology moving forward so quickly today."

Skinner will retain his present roles as president and chief operating officer of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

The appointment is effective April 1, 2022.

For more information, call 866/441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

