Sherwood Construction has begun a $42 million interchange project at I-44 and SH 66 in Catoosa, Okla. The project aims to enhance traffic flow, add lanes, and relocate exits to improve safety and efficiency. Completion is expected in summer 2026, coinciding with the Route 66 Centennial. Drivers are advised to use caution due to ongoing lane closures and narrowed widths.

Shutterstock photo

A more than $42 million interchange improvement project at Interstate 44 and State Highway 66 in Catoosa, Okla., began on Dec. 2, 2024.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the project to Sherwood Construction in August 2024. Completion is expected in summer 2026 during the Route 66 Centennial.

The project will add lanes and straighten the curve on westbound I-44 between the U.S. 412/Will Rogers/Creek Turnpike interchange and State Highway-167/193rd East Avenue, as well as relocate the existing eastbound I-44 exit to SH 66 to a more standard right-hand exit with a new flyover ramp. This flyover also will give 193rd E. Avenue traffic direct access to SH 66.

A protected turnaround at 193rd E. Avenue also will allow SH 66 traffic to access eastbound I-44 and eastbound U.S.-412.

Drivers began seeing lane closures on east and westbound I-44, SH 66 and the I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike ramp to westbound I-44 during the week of Dec. 2. Lanes also will be narrowed in width. Two lanes of traffic on I-44 will be maintained in both directions at peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use extra caution in the work zone.

Recently, Sherwood Construction completed the Turner Turnpike I-44/ SH 66 Interchange Modification, a $35 million project at the eastern end of the Turner Turnpike in southwest Tulsa at what was formerly called the "Tulsa Gate."

The work involved eliminating the left lane exit from WB I-44 to SH 66, widening I-44 to six lanes and creating a two-lane, right-side exit for WB SH-66 including a new bridge taking those lanes over the turnpike. Other work included a quarter-mile-long extension of Skelly Drive to South 63rd West Avenue and a new street connection to SH 66 to improve safety at the interchange.

Today's top stories