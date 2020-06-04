Showboat Hotel Owner Planning $100M Water Park in Atlantic City

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Showboat Hotel Owner Planning $100M Water Park in Atlantic City

Thu June 04, 2020 - Northeast Edition #12
Wayne Parry - Associated Press


(Showboat photo)
(Showboat photo)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) The owner of Atlantic City's Showboat hotel plans to build a $100 million year-round indoor water park next to it and will break ground in August, he said.

Bart Blatstein, the Philadelphia developer who runs the Showboat as a hotel that does not offer gambling, applied for a state tax credit to help finance the water park.

The as-yet unnamed resort is aimed at vacationing families who find little to do in Atlantic City, Blatstein said.

"Atlantic City does not have a family market," he added. "This will open up a whole new market that doesn't exist."

An aquarium and a giant Ferris wheel already draw some families, but Atlantic City remains far more geared to adult gamblers.

Blatstein is seeking approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for designation as an entertainment retail district, which would entitle the project to an annual rebate of up to $2.5 million in sales tax generated by it. There also would be tax breaks on construction materials used for the project.

It would be built on an existing parking lot between the Showboat and the Ocean Casino Resort at the north end of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, an area that casino and city leaders have been trying to revitalize.

The development would be connected to the adjacent Showboat hotel.

Blatstein said he already has assembled a team to run the project and has completed soil testing.

"This is going to happen"' he said.

The proposal is the latest in a string of water park projects envisioned for Atlantic City.

In April 2017, a local investment group led by investor Ronald Young signed a deal to buy the former Atlantic Club casino, announcing plans for a family-friendly hotel, anchored by an indoor water park. But when financing dried up, so did the water park plan, and the Atlantic Club went back on the market.

Young said he had previously been rebuffed in his plan for a water park at the former Bader Field airport site.

In 2012, a group headed by developer Tom Sherwood proposed a sailboat-shaped hotel and water park project in the Marina District.

In January, Blatstein sold the Playground pier complex to a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, essentially reversing a transaction he made five years earlier when he bought the pier from the casino company. No sale price was divulged.

Blatstein said in January that he was selling the pier to enable him to concentrate on a plan to return gambling to the Showboat, something for which he has sought preliminary approval from regulators. He would not say whether the effort is still alive.

But he appeared to have had the water park project in mind, saying at the time that he would announce in the near future "a very significant development" for the site.

The type of sales tax rebate he is seeking has been widely used in Atlantic City. Previous recipients include the new Hard Rock casino; The Walk shopping district; and The Quarter, a dining and shopping section of the Tropicana casino.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Hotels New Jersey Waterpark Construction