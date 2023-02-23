SES will represent Portafill USA in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island from its Meriden, Conn., location.

Simplicity Equipment & Service (SES) has been tapped by Portafill USA to represent its complete line of mobile aggregate line of heavy equipment including crushers, screeners and conveyors.

Based in Ireland, Portafill manufactures a full range of rugged mobile screening equipment that is distributed worldwide. Over the years, the Portafill brand has become synonymous with quality, reliability and durability, according to the manufacturer.

All Portafill equipment is designed to be easily transportable.

"With the addition of Portafill, we now have a full range of both compact and large aggregate equipment to offer customers," said Joe Collazo, Simplicity's general manager. "We are excited about this addition, which will help us broaden our customer base and allow us to establish relationships with smaller contractors and suppliers that could potentially grow into needing larger and higher volume equipment."

Founded by Desmond Rafferty in 1993 and celebrating 25 years in business, Portafill is still a family-run and managed business now employing more than 70 employees. Focusing primarily on compact crushers and screeners, Portafill has developed a versatile range that has a superb reputation worldwide.

Simplicity Engineering, now Simplicity Equipment & Service, was founded in 1997 with Ryan Cullen acquiring ownership in 2020. The firm offers other name-brand equipment such as Komptech, R. D. Olson, Indeco Breakers, Corrosion Engineering, Dymax, and MGL Engineering. Besides also renting heavy equipment, Simplicity has beefed up its mobile service department with several new professionals and a new fleet of mobile service vehicles. SE offers service on all makes and models in its shop and on job sites.

For more information, call 800/553-6190 or visit www.SimplicityNE.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

