(L-R) are Todd Elkins, Tadano; Michael Howard, Sims Crane & Equipment; Derek Sather, Sims Crane & Equipment; Deborah Weber, Sims Crane & Equipment; Michael Kufferman, Sims Crane & Equipment; and Dan Melnyk, Tadano.

Sims Crane & Equipment Co. has been serving the heavy equipment needs of contractors for more than six decades with crane leasing and sales across Florida.

Sims has a large fleet of Tadano all-terrain cranes, and it is now the first company to own the new GT-800XL-2 truck crane (5-section 154.3 ft. power boom, 33.1 ft ./ 58.1 ft. bi‐fold jib, self-removable counterweight). Tadano announced two new truck crane models — 120-ton GT-1200XL-2 and the 80-ton GT-800XL-2 — at ConExpo earlier this year, and Sims looks forward to renting its new truck crane all over the Sunshine State.

"We have been hoping for many years now to see Tadano enter back into the U.S. truck crane market and have been loaded with anticipation from the day they announced the GT-800XL-2 and the GT-1200XL-2," said Sims Crane & Equipment Co. Vice President Jackson Sims.

"This is a space we have been needing to update in our fleet and are happy to be able to do this with the Tadano product. Sims looks forward to adding many more units in this class to our Florida and Georgia markets over the coming years and are honored to be the first in the U.S. to do so with the GT-800XL-2, which we will put into action at our Tampa location."

Tadano America Regional Business Manager Todd Elkins added, "We are thrilled that the first of Tadano's new truck cranes for the United States and Canada markets will go to Sims. The GT-800XL-2 is an outstanding machine, and it will be the perfect taxi crane for Sims' customer base across Florida and Georgia."

With low axle weights, narrow transport width and long boom designs, the new Tadano truck cranes can easily get special permitting for transport — making them ideal for taxi crane service, the manufacturer said. The GT-800XL-2 is designed to provide customers with superior utilization, return on investment and lower cost of ownership. Built with many of the same field-proven, reliable components as GR Series rough terrain cranes, these new models offer the same high quality and rugged durability that Tadano customers have come to expect.

"All of us at Tadano America Corp are extremely proud to have Sims Crane and Equipment Co. as our partner to help launch the new Tadano truck crane lineup in North America," said Tadano America Vice President of Sales Ken Butz.

"Tadano's history of providing excellent quality crane products together with Sims Crane's dedication to providing service excellence makes this a winning combination and a great value for our customers."

Sims Crane & Equipment Co. and Tadano have enjoyed a healthy partnership for years built on shared values like safety, professionalism, reliability and availability. Sims' business objective is providing its customers throughout the South with a full crane experience of safe and efficient service, and the new Tadano GT-800XL-2 will fit perfectly into an amazing fleet that is accomplishing that goal, the company said.

For more information, visit https://simscrane.com/ and www.tadanoamericas.com.

