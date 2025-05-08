Liebherr and Tenstar Simulation partnered to develop a mobile crane simulator, offering immersive training experiences for operators worldwide. The simulator, with new features like hook block assembly, enhances crane operation skills and safety measures, leading to increased demand from customers.

Liebherr photo Looking forward to working together as partners in the future. (L-R): Jan Keppler and Daniel Pitzer (Liebherr), Christian Döbeln and Freddy Lund (Tenstar) as well as Julian Rapp and Marcel Flir (Liebherr).

The transformation of working and living environments is progressing.

Digitalisation is a megatrend that Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH also is using to create innovations. The focus is being placed on customized, sustainable solutions with measurable added value for customers — such as the mobile crane simulator that the company developed together with Tenstar Simulation.

The crane simulator has been available since 2024 and has already been delivered to customers worldwide. At the beginning of April 2025, the Ehingen-based crane manufacturer and the Swedish simulator developer sealed their further collaboration at bauma.

"We have worked with Tenstar on an equal footing from the very beginning and are delighted to continue this partnership in the future," said Daniel Pitzer, commercial director of Liebherr in Ehingen.

Partnership for Future: Vision of a Crane World

"Our aim is to create a simulated crane world with Liebherr and various other crane models," said Freddy Lund, CEO of Tenstar Simulation.

Currently, superstructure operation can be simulated using the example of an LTM 1060-3.1. The simulator was recently expanded considerably: New functions such as supporting the crane as well as attaching and detaching the hook block assembly have been added.

"Our customers are very interested in the simulator," said Julian Rapp, product manager of Liebherr. "At bauma, we noticed an enormous rush for our simulator. Customers were enthusiastic and surprised at how far development has already progressed."

Demand for the simulator also has increased significantly since then. Some customers also ordered a simulator at bauma itself.

4D Training With All Senses

With the mobile crane simulator from Tenstar, Liebherr is enabling crane operators to receive effective training without having to tie up a crane from the customer's fleet, according to Liebherr. This saves costs and minimises the risk of accidents during training. As the simulator is powered by electricity, it contributes to a positive CO2 balance. Equipped with three screens, master switch, a seat on a moving platform and VR goggles, the simulator offers an immersive training experience: the program is available in 25 languages and offers various tutorials to train all crane functions (turning, lifting, telescoping and luffing).

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

Today's top stories