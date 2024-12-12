List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    SISO Air Holds Drone, Tech Demo Event in Savannah, Ga.

    Thu December 12, 2024 - Northeast Edition #26
    CEG


    SISO Air, a Smyrna, Ga.-based national dealer for commercial drones, recently conducted a comprehensive drone and technology demo at the SSG Anthony Davis Memorial Model Airfield in Savannah, Ga.

    Manufacturers from across the country traveled to the event to present their products and technology to attendees. The weather wasn't ideal, but flights took place between showers and overcast conditions.

    SISO Air provides coast-to-coast drone technology sales, service and support for use in engineering, construction and military and more. SISO Air is an authorized distributor for top drone manufacturers, including DJI, Harris Aerial, Skydio, Wingtra, WISPR and others and for leading hardware, software and accessory manufacturers, including Pix4D, Propeller, GNext Labs, Trimble, InTerra, and others to provide customers with a total technology solution. CEG

    Attendees showed up early for the event to get a look at the vast amount of technology on display and to meet with representatives from across the country. (CEG photo)
    Erich Omans of Phoenix LiDAR Systems, based in Austin, Texas, assembles a drone with his company’s Miniranger 3-UAV LIDAR Solution scanner for a high accuracy mapping demo. (CEG photo)
    Gabriel Allit (L), senior commercial UAS pilot of MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure, gets a briefing of all the products that will be demonstrated throughout the day from SISO Air’s UAS Support Manager Joseph Johnson. (CEG photo)
    Everywhere you looked, guests were videoing flights to make sure they had video to share with their company of the products and technology that would best serve their needs. (CEG photo)
    Omar Maldonado, SISO Air UAS support specialist, provides a comprehensive presentation on the uses and capabilities of drones, payloads and software. (CEG photo)
    SISO Air’s Joseph Johnson (L) and Wingtra’s Peyton McCain ready the WingtraOne Gen II drone for flight. (CEG photo)
    Representatives of Inspired Flight Technologies Jeromy Hyatt (L) and Keith Gerhardt prepare their company’s IF1200 model heavy lift hexacopter for flight. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Staffers of SISO Air and their parent company SITECH South assemble early morning to set up for the event including Joseph Johnson, Rob Angel, Jamie Reinholt, Kyle Byrd and Omar Maldonado. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Drones Georgia SISO Air Sitech South Technology