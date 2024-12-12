SISO Air, a Smyrna, Ga.-based national dealer for commercial drones, recently conducted a comprehensive drone and technology demo at the SSG Anthony Davis Memorial Model Airfield in Savannah, Ga.

Manufacturers from across the country traveled to the event to present their products and technology to attendees. The weather wasn't ideal, but flights took place between showers and overcast conditions.

SISO Air provides coast-to-coast drone technology sales, service and support for use in engineering, construction and military and more. SISO Air is an authorized distributor for top drone manufacturers, including DJI, Harris Aerial, Skydio, Wingtra, WISPR and others and for leading hardware, software and accessory manufacturers, including Pix4D, Propeller, GNext Labs, Trimble, InTerra, and others to provide customers with a total technology solution. CEG

Today's top stories