SISO Air and InTerra have formed a strategic reseller agreement for InTerra's GPS-enabled ground control point, SmarTarget, for enhanced accuracy in surveying. This partnership aims to provide customers with innovative tools that drive efficiency and elevate project outcomes.

Photo courtesy of SISO Air InTerra Incorporated’s CEO Larry Donelson presents his company’s products at a recent SISO Air drone and software demo in Savannah, Ga.

SISO Air, based in Smyrna, Ga., announced a strategic partnership with InTerra Incorporated of Huntsville, Ala. SISO Air is a recognized leader in providing advanced solutions and expertise in the construction and other industries focusing on UAS technologies.

Through this collaboration, SISO Air will resell InTerra's SmarTarget, a GPS-enabled ground control point designed for enhanced accuracy and efficiency in mapping and surveying projects. By choosing Made in America products, customers can expect high-quality standards, local support and a commitment to sustainability, ensuring that they receive reliable tools that meet their needs effectively, the company said. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the drone surveying industry, combining expertise and innovation.

By partnering with SISO Air, known for its expertise in delivering intelligent systems that enhance operational performance, InTerra is expanding its reach and ensuring that more businesses have access to innovative tools that drive precision and success. Together, the companies are excited to provide customers with solutions that elevate project outcomes and set new standards in the industry.

"At SISO Air, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Ed Upchurch, president of SISO Air. "Our partnership with InTerra to resell the SmarTarget solution empowers businesses to achieve new levels of precision and operational success."

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward in providing our clients with advanced, data-driven solutions," said Layne Meylain, business development manager of SISO Air. "The InTerra SmarTarget aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering businesses to make smarter decisions through enhanced targeting and operational insights. Together, we're delivering tools that drive efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities for our customers."

Larry Donelson, CEO of InTerra, added, "We are excited to partner with SISO Air, reinforcing our commitment to innovative, American-made solutions in surveying and mapping. The SmarTarget represents a significant leap in accuracy and efficiency, and through SISO Air's extensive customer engagement, we will provide more businesses with the tools necessary to achieve accuracy and efficiency both in the field and the office. Together, we are setting a new standard for precision and operational excellence."

About SISO Air

SISO Air drives efficiency within workflows with the power of drone technology and automation. The company offers expert guidance during the process, so customers receive a customized UAV program solution tailored to the specific needs of their industry and organization. Whether you need seamless integration to third-party systems or diverse payload options, experts can help you identify, align and select the best solution for your needs and bottom line.

About InTerra

InTerra is a leader in the drone mapping and surveying industry, known for its innovative SmarTarget product. SmarTarget is a GPS-enabled ground control point that offers pinpoint precision, rugged durability and seamless integration with any drone and mapping software. InTerra's solutions empower surveyors, construction managers, and geospatial professionals to enhance project accuracy, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Complementary Capabilities

By partnering with InTerra to resell the SmarTarget solution, SISO Air is leveraging its industry leadership to expand into new technology-driven markets. This collaboration aims to deliver a comprehensive solution that enhances operational accuracy and decision-making across sectors. By combining SISO Air's expertise with InTerra's innovative targeting technology, the partnership will provide customers with advanced tools for improved performance and strategic growth.

For more information, visit sisoair.com and interra5d.com. CEG

