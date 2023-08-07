Todd Reeves

Skanska, one of the world's leading construction and development firms, announced the promotion of Todd Reeves to vice president — account manager in North Texas.

As a leader in North Texas construction, Reeves is instrumental in the development of some of DFW's most innovative and community changing projects that will support the area's exponential growth.

Reeves began his construction career at Skanska as an intern and now has 24 years of experience in commercial construction under his belt. He was previously a project executive on multiple highly successful Collin College projects, the Audubon lite industrial plant and he is currently working with a variety of higher education clients throughout the region. He has also served on construction teams for clients including IBM, Royal Bank of Canada, UT Systems, DFW Airport and a number of confidential clients building data centers.

"Todd is an invaluable member of our team, and he continues to provide exceptional service to each one of our clients while being a driving force behind Skanska's continued success," said Dennis Yung, executive vice president and general manager of Skanska's North Texas construction operations. "Thanks to his leadership, expertise, and commitment to quality, we continue to grow our footprint in North Texas."

A native Texan, Reeves attended Texas A&M University. He is an active member of the American Heart Association (AHA) and participates in many community service events in the region throughout the year. He currently resides in Flower Mound with his wife and two children.

About Skanska

Skanska uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We operate as a local Texas builder backed by a strong global brand, financial strength, and a vast network of resources. More than 135 years in the making, we're one of the world's largest development and construction companies. Skanska in the U.S. is headquartered in New York City with 29 offices around the country and in 2022, construction in the U.S. generated $6.9 billion in revenue. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the U.S. and 28,000 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

