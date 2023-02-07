(San Bernardino County Transportation Authority photo)

Skanska announced a $30 million contract with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to break ground on the new North 1st Avenue Bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railyard in the city of Barstow.

The existing two-lane bridge, built around 1930, will be replaced with a new two-lane bridge, including standard 8-ft. shoulder widths and an 8-ft. sidewalk. The replacement of the structure will provide safety benefits and accommodate all legal truck and permit vehicles. This bridge serves as the main connector for schools, neighborhoods, hospitals and other services in the city of Barstow. These necessary safety improvements will continue to make positive changes to the city's infrastructure.

Mike Aparicio, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil's West Coast operations, said, "We look forward to working with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and its many other transportation partners to replace Barstow's North 1st Avenue Bridge. The current structure was built more than 90 years ago and this project will provide a modern, safe and accessible structure. We are proud to be the team chosen in this first big step toward building a new structural and functional standard needed as the city continues to grow."

Work includes:

Construction of new 7-span post-tensioned concrete box girder bridge over 17 BNSF tracks;

Realignment of North 1st Avenue;

Demolition of the existing 29-span steel truss and steel / timber girder bridge across the BNSF railyard; and

Utility relocation, drainage improvements and lighting improvements.

The project began in January 2023 and completion is anticipated in 2024.

Today's top stories