List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Skanska Announces Replacement of 90-Year-Old Barstow Bridge

Tue February 07, 2023 - West Edition #4
Skanska


(San Bernardino County Transportation Authority photo)
(San Bernardino County Transportation Authority photo)

Skanska announced a $30 million contract with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to break ground on the new North 1st Avenue Bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railyard in the city of Barstow.

The existing two-lane bridge, built around 1930, will be replaced with a new two-lane bridge, including standard 8-ft. shoulder widths and an 8-ft. sidewalk. The replacement of the structure will provide safety benefits and accommodate all legal truck and permit vehicles. This bridge serves as the main connector for schools, neighborhoods, hospitals and other services in the city of Barstow. These necessary safety improvements will continue to make positive changes to the city's infrastructure.

Mike Aparicio, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil's West Coast operations, said, "We look forward to working with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and its many other transportation partners to replace Barstow's North 1st Avenue Bridge. The current structure was built more than 90 years ago and this project will provide a modern, safe and accessible structure. We are proud to be the team chosen in this first big step toward building a new structural and functional standard needed as the city continues to grow."

Work includes:

  • Construction of new 7-span post-tensioned concrete box girder bridge over 17 BNSF tracks;
  • Realignment of North 1st Avenue;
  • Demolition of the existing 29-span steel truss and steel / timber girder bridge across the BNSF railyard; and
  • Utility relocation, drainage improvements and lighting improvements.

The project began in January 2023 and completion is anticipated in 2024.




Today's top stories

Britt Demolition Leads Takedown of Abandoned Birmingham Hospital

AGC of California: Contractors Share Optimistic Outlook for New Year

Yanmar CE, ASV Officially Join Forces to Become Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

Premium Performance, Simple-to-Use Technologies Advance Operating Efficiency, Productivity of Cat 950, 962 Wheel Loaders

Construction On International Bridge in Maine Passes Halfway Mark, To Finish This Fall

NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars' New Training Center On Track for Summer Opening

Tribal, State Leaders Break Ground On $300M Connecticut Great Wolf Lodge

Joint Venture Completes Structure Work On Colo. Highways



 

Read more about...

Bridges California Infrastructure Skanska






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA