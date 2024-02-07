List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Skanska Awarded $113M Contract to Construct LaGuardia Airport's Jet Fuel Transmission Systems

    Wed February 07, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    Photo courtesy of Skanska

    Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, announced it has been awarded a contract by LGAFUEL LLC to carry out the $113 million construction of LaGuardia Airport's fuel transmission systems in Queens, New York.

    The project will greatly improve the airport's fuel network, creating a streamlined process to transfer fuel to and from the airport's stationed aircraft.

    "We are honored to have the opportunity to continue our work at LaGuardia Airport and improve its jet fuel transmission systems," said Keith Chouinard, senior vice president and general manager of Skanska USA Civil's Northeast region. "As LaGuardia continues to undergo revolutionary advancements, we're grateful to continue playing an integral role in creating a more seamless experience for passengers and boosting efficiency at the operational level."

    The scope of the project involves the construction of 11,000 ft. of two parallel jet fuel transmission lines, electrical and communication duct banks, belowground isolation valve vaults and cathodic protection systems. Additional work includes the modification of LaGuardia's existing civil, utilities, electrical, communication duct banks and infrastructure to support the operations and maintenance of the hydrant fueling system.

    The project commenced in January 2024 and is expected to reach completion in May 2026.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com.




    Today's top stories

    Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2024

    Granite Works in Tight Spaces On Mountain Range

    Cat Medium Dozers Receive Technology Package Upgrades

    ABC: Half of State Construction Unemployment Rates Down in December 2023 From a Year Prior

    How To Choose the Right Excavator for Your Job Site

    ASCE Announces 2024 Outstanding Projects, Leaders Award Winners

    Demolition of a 214-Year-Old Church in Connecticut Followed a Sudden Steeple Collapse

    Bill to Ban Natural Gas Lines Passes in Washington State House



     

    Read more about...

    Airport Construction LaGuardia Airport New York Skanska






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA