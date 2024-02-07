Photo courtesy of Skanska

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, announced it has been awarded a contract by LGAFUEL LLC to carry out the $113 million construction of LaGuardia Airport's fuel transmission systems in Queens, New York.

The project will greatly improve the airport's fuel network, creating a streamlined process to transfer fuel to and from the airport's stationed aircraft.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to continue our work at LaGuardia Airport and improve its jet fuel transmission systems," said Keith Chouinard, senior vice president and general manager of Skanska USA Civil's Northeast region. "As LaGuardia continues to undergo revolutionary advancements, we're grateful to continue playing an integral role in creating a more seamless experience for passengers and boosting efficiency at the operational level."

The scope of the project involves the construction of 11,000 ft. of two parallel jet fuel transmission lines, electrical and communication duct banks, belowground isolation valve vaults and cathodic protection systems. Additional work includes the modification of LaGuardia's existing civil, utilities, electrical, communication duct banks and infrastructure to support the operations and maintenance of the hydrant fueling system.

The project commenced in January 2024 and is expected to reach completion in May 2026.

