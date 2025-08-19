Skanska wins $249M contract from MTA for Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge dehumidification project in NYC. Scope includes design and installation of cable dehumidification system, maintenance for 5 years post-commissioning. Contract awarded in July 2025, completion expected in Q3 2029.

MTA and Skanska logo

Skanska announced that it has been awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to carry out the $249 million main cable dehumidification project of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City.

Serving as a vital passageway between Staten Island and Brooklyn, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is a key link in the interstate highway system, providing the shortest route between the Mid-Atlantic states and Long Island.

"We are proud to play a pivotal role in advancing critical infrastructure improvements to one of the nations most storied bridges," said Bill Matre, Skanska Koch senior vice president.

The scope of the design-build project includes the design and installation of a main cable dehumidification system on all four cables of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, along with the installation of an acoustic monitoring system on each cable.

The work also encompasses associated electrical and communication systems, as well as the maintenance and monitoring of the new dehumidification and acoustic monitoring systems for five years following commissioning and acceptance.

Additional tasks include facilitating internal inspection of the main cable panels, replacement of all cable band bolts, main cable aerial obstruction lights and supports, messenger cables, hand ropes and stanchions.

The contract was awarded in July 2025 and is expected to reach final completion in Q3 of 2029.

For more information, visit www.skanska.com.

Today's top stories