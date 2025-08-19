Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Skanska Awarded $249M Contract for Dehumidification Project in New York City

    Skanska wins $249M contract from MTA for Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge dehumidification project in NYC. Scope includes design and installation of cable dehumidification system, maintenance for 5 years post-commissioning. Contract awarded in July 2025, completion expected in Q3 2029.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    MTA and Skanska logo

    Skanska announced that it has been awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to carry out the $249 million main cable dehumidification project of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City.

    Serving as a vital passageway between Staten Island and Brooklyn, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is a key link in the interstate highway system, providing the shortest route between the Mid-Atlantic states and Long Island.

    "We are proud to play a pivotal role in advancing critical infrastructure improvements to one of the nations most storied bridges," said Bill Matre, Skanska Koch senior vice president.

    The scope of the design-build project includes the design and installation of a main cable dehumidification system on all four cables of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, along with the installation of an acoustic monitoring system on each cable.

    The work also encompasses associated electrical and communication systems, as well as the maintenance and monitoring of the new dehumidification and acoustic monitoring systems for five years following commissioning and acceptance.

    Additional tasks include facilitating internal inspection of the main cable panels, replacement of all cable band bolts, main cable aerial obstruction lights and supports, messenger cables, hand ropes and stanchions.

    The contract was awarded in July 2025 and is expected to reach final completion in Q3 of 2029.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com.




    Today's top stories

    Calif. Landslide Work Presents Challenge

    LA Fires Charred Homes Into Piles of Metal and Concrete, By Recycling Them, They're Given New Life

    Lott Brothers Starts Earthwork for $159M State Hospital

    Las Vegas Starts On $200M Homeless Services Campus

    MasterScapes, Bobcat of Abilene Bring Landscapes to Life

    I-35 Capital Express Central Flood Prevention Project Under Way

    Work to Begin on New Plant Science Center at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    Eco Material Opens First PNW Low-Carbon Cement Plant



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges New York New York City New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Skanska







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147