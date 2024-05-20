List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Skanska Awarded $24M Contract for Supplemental Track Improvements to MBTA's Red Line

    Mon May 20, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    Skanska’s work will include comprehensive upgrades to the Red Line, including the replacement of various track components, broken plates and contact rail, as well as ballast, thermite welding, track stabilization and more.
    Photo courtesy of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
    Skanska’s work will include comprehensive upgrades to the Red Line, including the replacement of various track components, broken plates and contact rail, as well as ballast, thermite welding, track stabilization and more.

    Skanska, a global construction and development firm, announced that it has been awarded a $24 million contract by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to provide supplemental track improvements to the MBTA Red Line during six 24/7 track outages scheduled in 2024.

    "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the MBTA through this new project on the Red Line," said Rob Pine, vice president of operations of Skanska USA Civil's New England region. "This work will bring vital improvements to Boston's busiest subway line, an essential part of the daily commutes of Bostonians across the city."

    The project scope includes the replacement of ties, rail and restrained rail along both tangent, curved and restrained curve track; removal and replacement of broken or lock spike plates with pandrol plates, insulators and C-Bonds; replacement of the contact rail and ballast; joint elimination through thermite welding; direct fixation and floating slab repairs including concrete repairs and replacement; surface line and tamping; and track stabilizing.

    Construction for the project began this year.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com.




    Skanska






