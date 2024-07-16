List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Skanska Awarded $635M Contract to Replace Livingston Avenue Bridge in Albany

    Skanska secures contract to replace Livingston Avenue Bridge in Albany for NYSDOT. Project aims to enhance rail operations, safety and passenger experience, incorporating a pedestrian and cyclist path. Expected completion in summer 2028. Learn more at www.skanska.com.

    Tue July 16, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    The scope of the design-build project includes the replacement of the Livingston Avenue Bridge, as well as the addition of a movable two-track vertical lift railroad bridge over the Hudson River.
    Rendering courtesy of the New York Department of Transportation and the Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul
    The scope of the design-build project includes the replacement of the Livingston Avenue Bridge, as well as the addition of a movable two-track vertical lift railroad bridge over the Hudson River.

    Skanska, a global construction and development firm, has been awarded a contract by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to carry out the $635 million replacement of the Livingston Avenue Bridge in Albany, N.Y.

    Serving as a critical passageway for Amtrak's Northeast Corridor between Albany and Rensselaer, this project will greatly improve safety, efficiency and passenger experience for both railroad and below maritime operations. The new bridge will support higher-speed passenger and freight rail, as well as provide a pedestrian and cyclist shared-use path for safer and better access to cross the Hudson River.

    "We are honored to have the opportunity to replace and modernize the Livingston Avenue Bridge," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska's East Coast civil operations. "These critical infrastructure improvements are greatly needed across the Northeast and beyond. They are of paramount importance to boost the operational efficiency of this vital railway link and creating a more seamless passenger experience."

    The scope of the design-build project includes the replacement of the Livingston Avenue Bridge, as well as the addition of a movable two-track vertical lift railroad bridge over the Hudson River. Additionally, the project includes the construction of control and machinery rooms; the installation of new railroad signals; the implementation of electrical infrastructure; and bridge and navigation lighting, realignment and improvements to the WYE tracks east of the bridge in Rensselaer. Rail bridges over Water and Centre Street also will be reconfigured and rehabilitated.

    The project is expected to reach final completion in summer 2028.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com.




