Skanska Crews Break Ground on Audubon Metals Plant

Tue July 14, 2020 - West Edition #15
Skanska


Crews from Skanska, USA broke ground on the newest facility at the Audubon Metals Texas Plant project.

Audubon reached an agreement with officials in Corsicana and Navarro County to build the facility there by investing $50 million.

Audubon President Brian Hawkes said that as per the agreement, the 95-acre facility is to be located at Highway 31 Industrial Park in Corsicana, employing approximately 100 personnel.

The plant will operate similarly to Audubon's existing facility in Henderson, wherein mixed shredded metals such as the zorba grade are separated in a heavy media plant, with the aluminum portion melted to create specification secondary aluminum alloys used by die casting firms.

The Corsicana Audubon plant will begin operating in early 2021.

Audubon Metals LLC, located in Henderson, Ky., selected the city of Corsicana for building its second aluminum scrap sorting and aluminum alloys production facility.



