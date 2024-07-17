List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Skanska JV Awarded Contract by Amtrak for East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project in New York

    Skanska JV, along with partner E-J Electric, landed a contract from Amtrak for East River Tunnel rehab in NY. Upgrades will enhance safety, reliability, and modernize infrastructure, benefiting commuters traveling between Penn Station and Sunnyside Yard. Project to commence in 2024, concluding by 2027.

    Wed July 17, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    Construction on the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project will commence in 2024 and is expected to conclude in 2027.
    Photo courtesy of Amtrak
    Construction on the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project will commence in 2024 and is expected to conclude in 2027.

    Skanska, a global construction and development firm, and joint venture partner, E-J Electric Installation Co., announced it has been awarded a contract by Amtrak to lead the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project in New York.

    The forthcoming upgrades will greatly improve safety, reliability and modernize the 2.5-mi.-long tunnels connecting New York Penn Station and Sunnyside Yard.

    "We are honored to partner with Amtrak on yet another vital transportation project New York City to rehabilitate the East River Tunnel," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska's East Coast Civil operations.

    "In collaboration with E-J Electric Installation, we will work to reconstruct and modernize the tunnel infrastructure to achieve the highest measure of quality and safety and improve the travel experience for the thousands of commuters that pass through the tunnel on a daily basis."

    The project includes the rehabilitation of Line 1 and Line 2 of the East River Tunnels that were damaged by Superstorm Sandy, with the work on each consisting of the demolition of all tunnel components to the existing concrete tunnel liner, the repair of structural deficiencies of the tunnel concrete liner and reconstruction of the bench walls and duct banks.

    The project additionally includes the implementation of new traction power and overhead contact systems, signals, lighting, communication and fire-life safety systems, and replacement of the ballasted track with a direct fixation rail system and drainage system improvements. There will be no major service impacts to Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) or NJ Transit, all of which rely on this critically important tunnel.

    Construction will commence in 2024 and is expected to conclude in 2027.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com.




    Today's top stories

    Kokosing, ODOT Collaborate On Downtown Ramp Up

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. Acquires Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Company

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Vermont's Latest Flooding Raises Concerns Over State's Hundreds of Aging Dams

    Kansas Receives Nearly $45.3M in RAISE Grants

    Massachusetts Receives $1B in Fed Money to Help Replace Two Aging Cape Cod Bridges



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure New York New York City Railroad Construction Skanska tunnel







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA