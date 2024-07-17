Photo courtesy of Amtrak Construction on the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project will commence in 2024 and is expected to conclude in 2027.

Skanska, a global construction and development firm, and joint venture partner, E-J Electric Installation Co., announced it has been awarded a contract by Amtrak to lead the East River Tunnel Rehabilitation Project in New York.

The forthcoming upgrades will greatly improve safety, reliability and modernize the 2.5-mi.-long tunnels connecting New York Penn Station and Sunnyside Yard.

"We are honored to partner with Amtrak on yet another vital transportation project New York City to rehabilitate the East River Tunnel," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska's East Coast Civil operations.

"In collaboration with E-J Electric Installation, we will work to reconstruct and modernize the tunnel infrastructure to achieve the highest measure of quality and safety and improve the travel experience for the thousands of commuters that pass through the tunnel on a daily basis."

The project includes the rehabilitation of Line 1 and Line 2 of the East River Tunnels that were damaged by Superstorm Sandy, with the work on each consisting of the demolition of all tunnel components to the existing concrete tunnel liner, the repair of structural deficiencies of the tunnel concrete liner and reconstruction of the bench walls and duct banks.

The project additionally includes the implementation of new traction power and overhead contact systems, signals, lighting, communication and fire-life safety systems, and replacement of the ballasted track with a direct fixation rail system and drainage system improvements. There will be no major service impacts to Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) or NJ Transit, all of which rely on this critically important tunnel.

Construction will commence in 2024 and is expected to conclude in 2027.

