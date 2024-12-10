Skanska names Trevor Wyckoff as VP, GM for Oregon and SW Washington, leading strategic growth and development in the region. With 24 years of experience, Wyckoff's leadership will focus on excellence, safety, and community impact, building on Skanska's established presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Photo courtesy of Skanska USA Building Trevor Wyckoff

Global construction and development firm Skanska named Trevor Wyckoff, a 24-year company veteran, as executive vice president and general manager overseeing its building operations in Oregon and southwest Washington.

In this role, Wyckoff will develop and implement Skanska's business plan in Oregon, driving strategic growth statewide and throughout the region, while remaining committed to excellence, safety, integrity, sustainability and creating places that make a positive contribution to our communities.

"Trevor brings a wealth of both operational and strategic experience to his new role," said Jim Link, regional executive officer, Skanska USA Building. "Throughout his career, he has consistently proven himself to be a strong communicator and partner, qualities that will serve him well as he steps into this leadership role. I am confident Trevor will continue to build on the legacy we've established in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest as a whole, and we are excited to see where he will lead us."

Wyckoff's work with key business leaders in the construction and built environment community has solidified his reputation in the industry, earning him the respect of major decision-makers who are shaping the future of the city. As a Portland native, Wyckoff has a deep understanding of the community's needs and is fully committed to improving the neighborhoods in which Skanska does business.

"Skanska has been my home for almost 25 years and as someone who started my career here as an intern, I can't think of a more exciting job than leading this office into the future," Wyckoff said. "We have a fantastic team here in Oregon and, as I take on this new role, I look forward to helping us grow and build new opportunities for our organization."

In addition to Oregon, Wyckoff has managed projects in Arizona, California and Washington and as an active member of Skanska's Healthcare Advisory Council and the National Operations Leadership Council, he has developed a solid reputation across the company.

Wyckoff started his career as an intern in Skanska's Portland office in 1998 before joining the company full time as a project engineer in 2000. He most recently served as senior vice president and account manager for Skanska in Portland, spearheading several marquee projects for key Skanska clients in the health care, education and commercial sectors, among others.

