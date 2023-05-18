List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Skanska Promotes Daniel Patarozzi to Vice President, Account Manager

    Thu May 18, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    Daniel Patarozzi
    Daniel Patarozzi

    Skanska, a global construction and development firm, announced the promotion of Daniel Patarozzi to vice president, account manager of Skanska USA Building for its Metro operations in New York and New Jersey.

    Elevating from his previous role as vice president, project executive of Skanska USA Building, Patarozzi will be responsible for managing and spearheading the growth of Skanska's Health Care and Life Sciences operations through sourcing and winning new projects, as well as overseeing the execution of work currently under way.

    "For over two decades at Skanska, Dan has consistently showcased a deep bench of expertise within the construction industry and proven countlessly to be an integral leader of our Building team," said Thomas Webb, executive vice president and general manager, Skanska USA Building.

    "I look forward to watching Dan continue his work within this key new role, further driving and growing our operations within various business sectors."

    With more than 23 years of construction experience at Skanska serving several leadership roles, Patarozzi has a wide wealth of knowledge across all facets of the industry including renovation, restoration, alteration and modernization processes.

    Specializing in Skanska's Healthcare and Life Sciences portfolio of projects, he has led the administration and construction oversight of many notable projects, including Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory's extensive interior renovation project, the NYU Langone Health Emergency Department expansion, Mt. Sinai's Health System Ambulatory Care Pavilion, as well as the construction of Callen-Lorde Community Health Center's new primary care facility.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com.




