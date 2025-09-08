Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Skanska Promotes Meagan Smyth to Director of Business Development

    Skanska promotes Meagan Smyth to Director of Business Development for Skanska USA Civil. Smyth, with 14 years experience at Skanska, brings legal, marketing, and business development expertise to drive growth across Northeast region. Active in Skanska Women's Network, she will enhance market presence, secure new opportunities, and build lasting client relationships.

    Mon September 08, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    Skanska


    Meagan Smyth
    Skanska photo
    Meagan Smyth

    Skanska announced that Meagan Smyth has been promoted to director of business development for Skanska USA Civil.

    In this new position, Smyth will continue to oversee the East Coast proposal team and operations in addition to assuming expanded responsibilities to drive business development efforts across the Northeast region.

    "Meagan's unique combination of legal, marketing and business development expertise brings a powerful, strategic perspective to our team," said Michael Viggiano, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil. "In this elevated role, she will continue to be a driving force in strengthening our market presence, securing new opportunities and building lasting client relationships across the Northeast."

    As director of business development, Smyth will enhance Skanska's market presence, secure new opportunities, support contract and commercial management and cultivate long-term client relationships to drive forth the business development pursuits for Skanska USA Civil.

    Smyth brings more than 14 years of experience in the construction industry, all with Skanska. She began her career as an environmental health and safety (EHS) coordinator before transitioning to the proposal and marketing team, where she advanced to the role of proposal director, leading Skanska USA Civil's East Coast proposal team through numerous high-profile pursuits in the region.

    In 2022, while working full time, she earned her Juris Doctor and passed the New York State Bar Exam. Smyth also is an active member of the Skanska Women's Network (SWN) and is a valued voice in fostering growth and inclusion across the organization.

    For more information, visit www.skanska.com




