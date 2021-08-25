Skanska, a leading construction and development firm, has named Brad Nystrom to vice president of operations of its civil division on the West Coast.

In his new role, Nystrom will help lead civil operations and business planning in California and Washington. He also will support new, high-profile projects and business pursuits in the western United States

"For the last 19 years, Brad has been a crucial member of the operations team, working diligently to support our many businesses across the board," said Mike Aparicio, executive vice president of Skanska USA. "His dedication and commitment to his peers has strengthened the core framework of our civil division, and I feel confident that Brad's leadership will allow operations to shine even brighter in the years to come."

Nystrom joined Skanska in 2002 and has worked in a variety of roles across operations and human resources. Most recently, Nystrom served as the vice president of human resources, a position in which he spearheaded significant initiatives such as the reorganization of the HR shared services model and adoption of a paid parental leave program. He also has served on important projects such as the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority BART Silicon Valley Extension, AirTrain Extension at San Francisco International Airport and the LA Metro Expo Line Extension project from Culver City to Santa Monica.

Nystrom helped launch Skanska's national Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Steering Committee, in which he will continue to represent civil operations in his new role. He also sits on the national board of ACE mentor program, which engages, excites and enlightens high school students to pursue careers in architecture, engineering and construction through mentoring and continued support for their advancement into the industry.

