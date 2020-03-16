--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

SKV Crane and Rigging Takes Delivery of LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane at ConExpo 2020

Mon March 16, 2020 - West Edition
Liebherr


Stephen Vinot, (C), operations manager of SKV Crane and Rigging, celebrates the handover of the LR 1800 with Liebherr staff at the company’s ConExpo booth.
Stephen Vinot, (C), operations manager of SKV Crane and Rigging, celebrates the handover of the LR 1800 with Liebherr staff at the company’s ConExpo booth.
Stephen Vinot, (C), operations manager of SKV Crane and Rigging, celebrates the handover of the LR 1800 with Liebherr staff at the company’s ConExpo booth. SKY Crane and Rigging has taken delivery of the LR 1800 crawler crane on exhibit at Liebherr’s ConExpo 2020 stand in Las Vegas.

SKV Crane & Rigging has added a Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 to its fleet of crawler cranes. The crane will soon be in the field on upcoming wind projects in Wyoming.

"I feel the LR1800 was the best choice for the upcoming projects in our area," said Stephen Vinot, operations manager of SKV Crane and Rigging. "This is due to its easy mobilization and setup, its infield mobility without a derrick, lower ground bearing pressure and the flexibility to add a derrick and luffing jib for larger projects."

The LR 1800-1.0 has a load capacity of 880 tons (800 t). This lift capacity is complemented by the crane's ease of worldwide transport, as the basic machine is only 9.7 ft. (3 m) wide.

The LR 1800-1.0 is a particularly powerful crane that can accommodate industrial and wind applications, according to the manufacturer.

For the first time, the boom system features lattice sections with three system dimensions, which can be nested into each other for transport. A quick connection to remove the superstructure for transport is standard. The LR 1800-1.0 also features the derrick ballast with VarioTray — after raising the lattice boom with the large derrick ballast, part of the ballast can be unpinned quickly and easily.

"Our first project with the LR 1800-1.0 will be with Mortenson in Wyoming. We look forward to supporting wind energy and petroleum projects," Vinot said.

SKV is a Wyoming native, family-owned business that's been in operation since 1994. The company prides itself on providing crews with 24/7 availability both in house or onsite.

"Due to the size of the new components to be installed we sized up the LR 1800-1.0," Vinot said. "We have had a great relationship with Liebherr with our LTR cranes. The company has been outstanding in technical support, parts availability and service support."

SKV provides construction and maintenance services as a manufacturer and general contractor to the power generating, mining, lumber, petro-chemical and steel industries nationwide. Based in Wyoming's Powder River basin region, SKV is centrally located to serve these industries, and concentrating its efforts on maintenance and repair of facilities that need onsite machine, welding and fabrication services.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

SKY Crane and Rigging has taken delivery of the LR 1800 crawler crane on exhibit at Liebherr's ConExpo 2020 stand in Las Vegas.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Cranes Crawler Cranes Liebherr Wyoming