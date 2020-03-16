Stephen Vinot, (C), operations manager of SKV Crane and Rigging, celebrates the handover of the LR 1800 with Liebherr staff at the company’s ConExpo booth.

SKV Crane & Rigging has added a Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 to its fleet of crawler cranes. The crane will soon be in the field on upcoming wind projects in Wyoming.

"I feel the LR1800 was the best choice for the upcoming projects in our area," said Stephen Vinot, operations manager of SKV Crane and Rigging. "This is due to its easy mobilization and setup, its infield mobility without a derrick, lower ground bearing pressure and the flexibility to add a derrick and luffing jib for larger projects."

The LR 1800-1.0 has a load capacity of 880 tons (800 t). This lift capacity is complemented by the crane's ease of worldwide transport, as the basic machine is only 9.7 ft. (3 m) wide.

The LR 1800-1.0 is a particularly powerful crane that can accommodate industrial and wind applications, according to the manufacturer.

For the first time, the boom system features lattice sections with three system dimensions, which can be nested into each other for transport. A quick connection to remove the superstructure for transport is standard. The LR 1800-1.0 also features the derrick ballast with VarioTray — after raising the lattice boom with the large derrick ballast, part of the ballast can be unpinned quickly and easily.

"Our first project with the LR 1800-1.0 will be with Mortenson in Wyoming. We look forward to supporting wind energy and petroleum projects," Vinot said.

SKV is a Wyoming native, family-owned business that's been in operation since 1994. The company prides itself on providing crews with 24/7 availability both in house or onsite.

"Due to the size of the new components to be installed we sized up the LR 1800-1.0," Vinot said. "We have had a great relationship with Liebherr with our LTR cranes. The company has been outstanding in technical support, parts availability and service support."

SKV provides construction and maintenance services as a manufacturer and general contractor to the power generating, mining, lumber, petro-chemical and steel industries nationwide. Based in Wyoming's Powder River basin region, SKV is centrally located to serve these industries, and concentrating its efforts on maintenance and repair of facilities that need onsite machine, welding and fabrication services.

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.