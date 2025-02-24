SMH Group partners with CLM Equipment to expand its dealer network, offering ATLAS and Mantsinen material handlers in La.

CLM photo The ATLAS 400MH in action.

The SMH Group, a distributor of material handling equipment, announced the addition of CLM Equipment to its growing dealer network.

CLM Equipment, a well-established provider of heavy equipment solutions, is now an authorized dealer for ATLAS and Mantsinen material handlers in La.

This partnership further strengthens the availability and support of these brands across key markets in the southern U.S. CLM Equipment has locations in Lake Charles, Lafayette and New Orleans, La.

"The partnership with CLM Equipment is an exciting development for us," said Tim Hyland, vice president of the SMH Group. "Their dedication to excellence and deep industry knowledge makes them an ideal partner to represent ATLAS and Mantsinen. We are confident that CLM's customers will benefit from access to our advanced equipment and top-tier support."

"CLM is not just a typical business with employees, customers and suppliers," said Floyd Degueyter, president and CEO of CLM Equipment. "Ours is a partnership, a team — all working together to develop our communities and after 59 years we are still committed to building strong, lasting relationships."

The SMH Group now has a network of eight dealers in 21 states that offer specialized equipment solutions from ATLAS and Mantsinen for port operations, recycling, scrap metal, demolition, waste management, logging and several other industries.

ATLAS material handlers range in size from 44,000 lbs. to 125,000 lbs., including the ATLAS 200 MH and the ATLAS 520 MH. The German-engineered machines are known worldwide for their fast cycle times, optimized handling and extended life span, according to ATLAS.

The Finnish-made Mantsinen material handlers pick up where ATLAS leaves leaves off. The Mantsinen 60 is 160,000 lbs., and the gigantic Mantsinen 300 is one of the largest machines of its kind in the world, tipping the scales at over 900,000 lbs. and with a reach over 130 ft., according to Mantsinen.

By bringing ATLAS and Mantsinen into its lineup, CLM Equipment expands its ability to serve industries that require specialized high-performance material handling solutions. Customers in La. will now have local access to a broader range of cutting-edge equipment, backed by CLM Equipment's expert sales and service teams, according to CLM.

