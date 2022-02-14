David Jacobs

SmithCo Side Dump Trailers hired David Jacobs as the company's director of manufacturing.

Jacobs will oversee daily production of SmithCo's side dump trailers, as well as develop plans to bring the company's performance and capacityto even higher levels. Innovation, understanding and problem-solving are at the center of Jacobs' approach.

Jacobs brings decades of experience in manufacturing to SmithCo. Prior to joining the company, Jacobs worked for Dana, BorgWarner and Ford and held roles including engineering supervisor, plant manager and manufacturing director.

"We welcome David to the SmithCo family and look forward to having his expertise and leadership help guide SmithCo through this time of amazing growth and opportunity," said SmithCo president and CEO Scott Lovell.

"The side dump industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years and, as the industry leader, SmithCo is well-positioned to expand its leadership."

"I've been part of manufacturing plants for my entire career," said Jacobs. "Working with our SmithCo team to grow and improve our processes as we move further into our growth wave will be exciting."

For more information, visit sidedump.com.

