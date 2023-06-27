List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    SmithCo Signs Westate Machinery as New Dealer

    Tue June 27, 2023 - West Edition
    SmithCo


    Westate Machinery, with locations in Billings and Missoula, will be an authorized Smithco dealer in Montana and Wyoming.
    SmithCo Side Dump Trailers, an industry leader in side dump trailer design and manufacturing, has reached an agreement with Westate Machinery Co. to sell SmithCo's line of side dump trailers.

    Westate Machinery, with locations in Billings and Missoula, will be an authorized dealer in Montana and Wyoming.

    "Westate Machinery has a great relationship with many aggregate, construction, and mining customers," said Todd Karolczak, SmithCo's director of sales and marketing. "We think Westate's reputation and commitment to customer service is an excellent match for our SmithCo product line."

    Westate Machinery has been an innovative leader in the crushing, screening and material handling business since 1950. Westate Machinery sells and services major brands such as Masaba Mining Equipment, Superior Industries, Metso:Outotec and more.

    For more information, visit sidedump.com and www.westatemachinery.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




