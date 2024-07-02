List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Snow, Ice Removal Industry Gathers for Annual SIMA Show

    Tue July 02, 2024 - National Edition #14
    CEG


    The Snow and Ice Management Association (SIMA) held its 27th annual Snow and Ice Symposium June 25 to 28 at the David L Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. The national event brought together snow and ice management professionals, industry suppliers, and snow and ice product consumers.

    The 2024 event featured keynote speakers, networking events, workshops, welcome reception and educational sessions centered on business, management and operations, process and leadership, all geared toward increasing efficiencies and generating sustained success and growth.

    The event combined educational sessions with an industry trade show where more than 150 exhibitors showcased the latest in products, equipment and services including snowplows and spreaders, deicing materials, software systems, trucks, as well as compact and large equipment. CEG

    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21
    Photo: 1/21

    Mike Zimprich (L) and Naomi Bird of Hiniker display the company’s V plow at the show. (CEG photo)
    The Arctic Snow and Ice Products’ team (L-R) John Starek, Wayne Smith, Taylor Brooker, Spencer Straight and Kyle Williams were ready to show how their products help remove snow and ice. (CEG photo)
    Buyers Products partnered with Paws across Pittsburgh to help spread awareness of foster dogs at the Snow and Ice Symposium. (CEG photo)
    Paladin showcased its Saber Series with (L-R) Mike Amerman, Peter LaFosse, Luke Meyer, Bradley Coffee, Harshraj Jadhav, Aaron Anderson and Stephan Fraser. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jennifer Moon, Mitch Furr and Don Eichstadt of Earthway display their products. (CEG photo)
    Bauman Manufacturing’s Bronwyn Andriessen (L) and Jordan Graber displayed the company's drop spreader line. (CEG photo)
    Avant’s Matt Hondel (L) and Mark Alcorn talk with attendees about their compact wheel loader with rotator broom and drop spreader. (CEG photo)
    Arctic’s Darren Sutton (L) and Mike Schulz discuss the company’s snowplow line. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Tom Juhasz, Carrie Fath and Austin Hess of Cargill demonstrate the liquid briner Acrobat System. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Case Construction Equipment’s Ed Flynn, Ryan Mitvalsky and Michael Montose were ready to provide information to attendees about Case equipment applications for snow and ice maintenance. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Louis Martin Henault, Liz King and Denis Theriault showcase NORMAND products from Canada. (CEG photo)
    Jason Gastleg (L) and Alan Miller of Heavy Equipment, a new Hyundai dealer and partner of SIMA, had this loader on display. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Brandon Palmer, Cody Northeim and Kyle Urig of UD Maintenance check out the Western Pro-Plow 3. (CEG photo)
    Paul Latan of HLA Snow was ready to discuss the company’s wing series plow. (CEG photo)
    Defiance Plows’ Owen Niemela and his son, Soren, enjoy time together at the show. (CEG photo)
    Hilltip’s Craig Sandmann (L) and Tyler Jones presented the company’s equipment line and outstanding capabilities at the symposium. (CEG photo)
    Fisher Engineering’s Norm Klimko (L) caught up with Western Snowplow’s Jeff Kopp at the Snow and Ice Show in Pittsburgh, Pa. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jason Mattson, Nate Kallay and Kristen Zody of Myer Products spoke with attendees about the company’s equipment on display. (CEG photo)
    Mike Stephan (L) and Kaydence Favre show off the newly released KAGE Snow Dozer wing plow. (CEG photo)
    Kyle Fuglesten, factory representative of Hitachi, teamed up with representatives from local dealer RECO Equipment for SIMA. (CEG photo)
    From McHenry, Ill., the Seekings Snow Removal Team of (L-R) Daniel Turner, Andrew Seekings and James Joyner stop by and see the Caterpillar machines and attachments for snow and ice maintenance. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Events Pennsylvania SIMA Snow and Ice Symposium Snow Equipment Snow Ice Management Association (SIMA)







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA