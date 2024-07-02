The Snow and Ice Management Association (SIMA) held its 27th annual Snow and Ice Symposium June 25 to 28 at the David L Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. The national event brought together snow and ice management professionals, industry suppliers, and snow and ice product consumers.

The 2024 event featured keynote speakers, networking events, workshops, welcome reception and educational sessions centered on business, management and operations, process and leadership, all geared toward increasing efficiencies and generating sustained success and growth.

The event combined educational sessions with an industry trade show where more than 150 exhibitors showcased the latest in products, equipment and services including snowplows and spreaders, deicing materials, software systems, trucks, as well as compact and large equipment. CEG

