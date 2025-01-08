SoCal JCB expands in Colton with a $14M dealership, showcasing commitment to customer service and sustainability. Dealer Principal Caleb Wright leads growth strategy, emphasizing customer satisfaction and local support. Expansion plans include a focus on rental services and doubling workforce, with a strong dedication to meeting evolving industry needs.

Photo courtesy of SoCal JCB JCB officials break ground on the new SoCal JCB facility.

SoCal JCB announced its continued growth in Southern California with the groundbreaking of a new full-service dealership in Colton at 2860 S. Iowa. Ave.

This expansion strengthens SoCal JCB's ability to provide industry-leading JCB equipment and services to customers across the region, meeting the growing demands of the construction and landscaping industries.

The event was marked by the attendance of Alice Bamford, granddaughter of JCB founder Joseph Cyril Bamford, and George Heining, west region vice president for JCB North America, underscoring the significance of this milestone for JCB's presence in the region.

Photo courtesy of SoCal JCB

"This new facility represents our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers and expanding access to dependable JCB equipment," said Caleb Wright, dealer principal at SoCal JCB. "We're excited to serve the Colton community and surrounding areas with innovative products and outstanding service."

In addition to its enhanced service capabilities, the Colton dealership underscores SoCal JCB's commitment to sustainability. The facility will feature 256 solar panels generating nearly 200,000 kWh of clean energy annually, which offsets about 133 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Added battery storage also will reduce demand charges, provide backup power during outages and save nearly $1 million in energy costs over 20 years.

"It's inspiring to see JCB's legacy, built on our family's commitment to innovation and customer focus, continue to thrive through partners like SoCal JCB," Alice Bamford said. "This new location is a testament to how our values are carried forward."

Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America, stated: "SoCal JCB's new dealership is an exciting milestone, not just for the region but for JCB as a whole. Their dedication to serving customers with exceptional products and a focus on sustainable practices reflects the values of our brand and our vision for the future. We look forward to seeing their continued success."

For more information, visit socaljcb.com.

Dealer Principal Caleb Wright Leads JCB Growth in Southern California

Caleb Wright took the reins as dealer principal at SoCal JCB in late 2022, and he's already steering the company toward a bright future.

With an extensive background in the heavy equipment industry, including 13 years with Caterpillar and several years at John Deere, Wright was more than prepared to lead the privately held dealership through its next growth phase.

His experience at large heavy equipment dealership groups gave him valuable insight into the critical aspects of running a business in the landscaping and construction space — particularly the importance of sales and customer service. Today, as dealer principal, Wright oversees all aspects of the business, from parts and service to sales.

Despite the role's demands, he embraces the challenge and is committed to being a hands-on business owner. By early 2025, Wright is set to gain full ownership of SoCal JCB, cementing his long-term vision for the company.

"My focus is on solving problems and ensuring customer satisfaction," Wright said. "Growth comes from responding to our customers' needs and adapting to the current business climate. We grow with our customers, and we do what we say we'll do."

As SoCal JCB continues to expand, the company has outgrown its Fontana location. To meet the increasing demand, the company is moving to a modern facility in Colton, Calif. The new location will be significantly larger and better equipped to serve the region.

"The Inland Empire is growing rapidly, and customers need more options," Wright said. "This new flagship location will allow us to better serve customers in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, both now and in the future. By investing in this new facility, we're not only enhancing the customer experience but also ensuring we have the space and resources to support our growing team."

The move to Colton is just the beginning of SoCal JCB's expansion plans. Wright envisions further growth across Southern California to assist customers with accessible, high-quality after-sales support.

"We're committed to expanding our footprint in Southern California," he said. "To truly support our JCB customers, we need to be closer to them. Our future success hinges on our ability to provide local support, and having more geographic locations is a key to delivering that."

Wright's business philosophy is built around two pillars: serving end-users and becoming a rental support services hub. He noted that SoCal JCB is the only dealership in southern California without its own rental fleet, which creates an opportunity for rental companies to partner with SoCal JCB.

"We're in a unique position to support equipment rental companies, and that's part of our long-term growth strategy," Wright said. "But above all, we remain focused on taking care of our customers and their equipment, whether they're an ‘end user' customer or a local rental business. All our customers need to be prioritized and given the full breadth of our capability. We serve a diverse range of clients, each with different needs, and we're committed to meeting those needs with exceptional service."

As the industry evolves, Wright is prepared for the challenges ahead.

"The construction market will always change, but the core principle remains the same: people helping people," he said. "In my business plan, it's crucial to empower people to make the right decisions for customers, no matter the circumstances."

Growth, however, comes with challenges. Wright acknowledged that scaling a business too quickly can stretch resources, but he remains focused on maintaining flexibility while continuing to support customers.

With the new facility opening in late 2025, Wright expects to increase their team by about 30 percent, growing the workforce of 30 employees.

"The new location is four times larger than our current Fontana facility," Wright said. "This expansion will allow us to double or even triple our support capabilities across the Inland Empire."

Another challenge the company has faced is the impact of rising interest rates, which have affected industries across the board, including heavy equipment. Wright is proud that JCB is finding ways to absorb these challenges without passing them on to customers.

Looking ahead, Wright is excited about the future of SoCal JCB. With continued support from JCB and a clear growth strategy, he's confident that the company will thrive in the years to come. CEG

Photo courtesy of SoCal JCB

