Soil Connect Launches Version 2.0 of Mobile, Web-Based App

Tue February 25, 2020 - National Edition
Soil Connect



Soil Connect, a digital platform connecting those who have soil with those who need it, announced the launch of version 2.0 of its mobile and web-based app, bringing much-needed modernization to the transport and management of soil, aggregates and other materials. In conjunction with the launch, Soil Connect announced that its first institutional financing was led by Michigan investment group Common Sail, and disclosed that it has executed strategic partnership agreements with leading construction firms ARCO/Murray and Keeley Construction.

Founded in 2018 by third-generation builder and developer Cliff Fetner, Soil Connect solves many of the inefficiencies associated with the antiquated and fragmented approach to soil transport and management. Traditionally, excavators, builders, contractors, landscapers and other building professionals have had to rely on a loosely defined network of groups and individuals to broker the exchange of dirt, resulting in inflated costs, lost time and project delays. Soil Connect fully digitizes and streamlines the soil transfer process by allowing its users to share posts and transact in a way that maximizes transparency, profitability and productivity.

"As someone who has spent his whole life in the construction business, I have always been frustrated by the costly and outdated methods associated with locating and transporting soil," said Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect.

"Soil Connect offers a sophisticated solution to this problem, as it is the first institutionally-backed platform to provide users on both sides of the transaction with significant cost savings and logistical efficiencies by shortening the distance, travel time and number of trips required between job sites. Our value proposition has been well-received in the industry, as our user base already encompasses thousands of construction professionals across the country who have posted more than 65 million yards of soil on our platform."

Soil Connect combines technology and social networking capabilities to serve as a one-stop shop for all things dirt-related. Users have the ability to post listings and requests for soil, aggregates and other materials, and can upload supplier-certified analysis and geotechnical reports, bringing added levels of sophistication and accountability to the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform enables soil providers and recipients to transact at shorter distances between job sites, leading to quicker processing times and reducing carbon output while allowing users to save on expenses associated with transportation, such as administrator sourcing, truck rental, drivers and fuel.

Fetner built Soil Connect with his son, Daniel, and daughter, Perri, who both serve as strategic advisors. Daniel is a Principal at venture capital firm Corigin Ventures, and Perri's background is in marketing.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with three highly respected institutional partners in Common Sail Investment Group, ARCO/Murray and Keeley Construction, all of whom recognize the value and need for Soil Connect," Daniel said. "We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the significant market opportunity, especially as we anticipate local municipalities across the country will begin having conversations surrounding the transfer, quality and tracking of soil. We plan to continue to invest in our technology and resources to further improve the platform and grow our user base in new markets throughout North America."

Soil Connect is currently working to further refine its platform and update its service offering to enable users to track the movement of dirt between job sites and automate the dispatching process, among other improvements.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.



