Wed March 03, 2021 - National Edition
Soil Connect is seeking to create strategic partnerships with well-established companies in the excavation and earth-moving field.
This collaborative relationship will provide exclusive no-cost/value-add opportunities to generate new business, while also being able to offer a streamlined solution to existing clients that will help become more efficient and more profitable, according to the company.
The signature offering, the Soil Connect Marketplace, is a digital, data-driven platform that matches those with excess dirt and other materials with those seeking it in the area. Soil Connect's database potentially reaches more than 400,000 prospects with "Dirt Alerts", which pushes text messages to a user's phone, letting them know when dirt is available within a specific radius of their job site.
For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.