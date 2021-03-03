Equipmentdown-arrow
Soil Connect Seeks Partners

Wed March 03, 2021 - National Edition
Soil Connect


Soil Connect is seeking to create strategic partnerships with well-established companies in the excavation and earth-moving field.

This collaborative relationship will provide exclusive no-cost/value-add opportunities to generate new business, while also being able to offer a streamlined solution to existing clients that will help become more efficient and more profitable, according to the company.

The signature offering, the Soil Connect Marketplace, is a digital, data-driven platform that matches those with excess dirt and other materials with those seeking it in the area. Soil Connect's database potentially reaches more than 400,000 prospects with "Dirt Alerts", which pushes text messages to a user's phone, letting them know when dirt is available within a specific radius of their job site.

How a Company Benefits
  • Lead Generation: Each Dirt Alert represents thousands of targeted, qualified potential customers who are moving dirt and only partner companies have access to that list. And Soil Connect is offering an extended Free trial period for its strategic partners.
  • Soft Call for Existing Customers: Give your sales staff an opportunity to call existing customers to offer a no-cost tool that can immediately help their business — an offer that is exclusive to your customers. Each post that is created on the Marketplace is a qualified, targeted lead for your sales team.
  • Co-Branded Advertising: Soil Connect's marketing department help you spread the word with strategic emails, and social media posts on Facebook and Instagram that promote your business and Soil Connect.
How Customers Benefit
  • Free access to a real-time marketplace where users buy and sell dirt and other construction materials.
  • Early access to new Soil Connect products as they are released.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.




