The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a unique business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced the donation by Somero Enterprises Inc. of a S-485 laser screed for the annual auction at World of Concrete.

The Somero S-485 laser screed model is a motorized 4-wheel drive, stand-on, multi-function machine capable of fine grading most subbase materials, raking concrete level, or for screeding of concrete either on grade or on deck (level or cambered), while maintaining a constant grade using its automatically leveling control system, which can operate in laser, 3D, or sonic mode.

The S-485 provides unmatched performance, productivity and Golden Trowel Award winning quality, over chaired rebar or mesh, double mat rebar, ice rinks, freezer slabs and over in-floor heat tubes, according to the manufacturer.

Available with 8- or 10-ft. vibrator beams to work around any number of slab penetrations, the S-485 is packed with modern industry-exclusive features and benefits, including:

Improved floor quality

Significant labor savings

Increased profitability

Somero Quick Gradeset System

Lightweight and versatile

Screeds on elevated slabs or on grade

Provides better performance in difficult applications, including chaired rebar or mesh, ice rinks, in-floor heat tubes and freezer slabs

4 wheel drive

Column block protection

OASIS laser control system

Auto valve calibration for consistent, unsurpassed performance

Compatible with the 3-D Profiler System

Screed more concrete with the 10 ft. head, which increases productivity by 20 percent

Adjustable hydraulic vibrator is more responsive to all slump types and consistently delivers a quality slab

According to flat floor finishing expert Steve Lloyd who purchased his S-485 at a previous CIM Auction, "Everyone should have an S-485. It is essential. What we like about the small screed is it doesn't have an auger, so we don't have to worry about going left or right, we can go any direction we want no matter how many penetrations are in the floor. If you have a job that needs high numbers but can't get an S-22E in there, you must use a small screed. This 485 is state of the art."

The annual auction will be held Jan. 22 in the North Hall Room N262 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and the live auction begins at 1 p.m. For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction. Those interested in donating should contact CIM Auction Committee Chairman Ben Robuck at [email protected] or (404) 456-6867.

About CIM

Receiving tremendous support from the concrete industry, the CIM program was the first of its kind in United States — a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management. Since its humble beginning, the CIM program has expanded and offered at Middle Tennessee State University, California State University, Chico, Texas State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology and South Dakota State University. Today, there are nearly 1,640-plus graduates of the Concrete Industry Management program working in the industry.

The program aims to produce broadly educated, articulate graduates grounded in basic construction management, who are knowledgeable of concrete technology and techniques and can manage people and systems and promote products or services related to the concrete industry. It entails a broad range of courses, from English and history to science and mathematics.

A series of required business courses such as finance, marketing, management and business law also are taken throughout the length of the program.

The concrete-specific courses teach the fundamentals of concrete, properties and testing, concrete construction and more. All of these courses provide much more than what is simply in the text — they emphasize problem-solving, quality assurance and customer satisfaction. They utilize practical case studies and an internship to make sure the student obtains real-world experience essential to starting a successful career. Additional opportunities include on-campus socials and other events providing industry networking and professional development.

In 2012, an Executive MBA program was added by the CIM National Steering Committee. The CIM Executive MBA is specifically designed for individuals with three or more years of experience in the industry.

The CIM program has provided and continues to provide future leaders for the concrete industry.

