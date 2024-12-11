Sonsray acquires Goodman AG Group to expand into agriculture in Southwest, offering enhanced products and services. CEO Hoelscher emphasizes company growth philosophy and commitment to customer service and innovation across construction, agriculture, and transportation industries with 40+ locations and 600+ employees.

Sonsray, a leading distributor of construction, agriculture and transportation equipment, announced its acquisition of the Goodman AG Group, a trusted name in agricultural equipment sales and service across New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Sonsray's footprint in the Southwest region while enhancing its ability to serve the agricultural community with best-in-class products and services.

"This acquisition marks an exciting chapter for Sonsray as we expand our operations into three key agricultural states," said Matthew Hoelscher, the founder and CEO of Sonsray. "Goodman AG has built a stellar reputation for customer service and expertise. We are committed to preserving their legacy while bringing our industry-leading solutions and resources to farmers and ranchers in the Southwest."

Goodman AG Group's portfolio, which includes leading agricultural brands such as Case IH and Kubota (Las Cruces, N.M.), will now integrate into Sonsray Machinery's extensive offerings. Customers can expect an expanded range of equipment, enhanced service capabilities and a seamless transition to Sonsray's customer experience initiatives

With the addition of Goodman AG Group's locations, Sonsray now operates in more than 40 locations across the western United States and the East Coast, providing equipment solutions for the construction and agricultural and transportation industries. This acquisition underscores Sonsray's mission to empower its customers with reliable machinery, unmatched service and ongoing innovation, the company said.

Sonsray Machinery is dedicated to maintaining the high standards set by Goodman AG Group while introducing enhanced tools, such as Sonsray Signature Service offerings, streamlined parts delivery systems and increased access to training and support. Customers in New Mexico, Texas and Arizona will benefit from expanded resources and the company's commitment to building lasting partnerships within the agricultural community.

What follows is a question-and-answer with Hoelscher.

1. What year was Sonsray founded?

Sonsray was founded in 2002.

2. Why did Sonsray choose the Case brand, both in construction and agriculture?

Sonsray chose the Case brand because of its reputation for high-quality, reliable equipment and its established market presence in both construction and agriculture. Case's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns with Sonsray's mission to provide exceptional service and products to its customers.

3. What is your philosophy surrounding growth, and how has that philosophy changed over the years?

Sonsray's philosophy on growth centers around strategic expansion to meet customer needs, ensuring operational excellence, and fostering strong relationships with both customers and OEMs. Over the years, this philosophy has evolved to include leveraging technology, diversifying its industry reach, and investing in employee development to adapt to changing market demands.

4. What led to the expansion in AG, and what year did the expansion start? Since that time, how many new agriculture locations have you acquired?

The expansion into agriculture began in response to growing demand in the farming industry for dependable equipment and support services.

5. Where are those locations?

The agriculture locations are spread across California, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.

6. How many new Thermo King locations are there, and where are they?

Sonsray has 15 Thermo King locations situated in California, Nevada, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, with the newest locations being in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

7. How is your business plan likely to change in the future?

The business plan will likely focus on increasing market share in all three industries, adopting sustainable practices, integrating advanced technologies and expanding service offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

8. How has your competition changed over the years? What are you doing to evolve with them or be faster than them?

Competition has grown with the entry of new players and the adoption of advanced technologies. Sonsray stays ahead by focusing on customer service, expanding its footprint and investing in digital tools like CRM systems to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

9. How do you see the construction and agriculture markets changing in the years ahead? What is your plan to react to those changes?

Both markets are likely to see increased automation, sustainable practices and a shift toward electric and hybrid machinery. Sonsray plans to stay ahead by aligning with innovative OEMs, offering training on new technologies and expanding its service capabilities to cater to these changes.

10. Are you the largest CASE dealer in the western United States?

Yes, Sonsray is the largest CASE dealer in the western United States.

11. How many locations do you have now?

There are 40 locations, including 16 in construction, nine in agriculture and 15 for Thermo King.

12. How many new employees will you inherit with the acquisitions?

The acquisitions will add new employees to the Sonsray team.

13. How many total employees will Sonsray now have?

Sonsray will now have a total of 600-plus employees.

14. What are the challenges of working in three distinct industries?

The primary challenges include managing diverse customer expectations, maintaining specialized knowledge for each industry and balancing resources across all divisions. Sonsray addresses these challenges through cross-training employees, investing in industry-specific tools and fostering a strong company culture of adaptability and innovation.

