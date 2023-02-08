On Saturday, Jan. 21, Sonsray held a packing event at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., where more than 100 employees gathered together to hand pack 43,200 meals. (Photo courtesy of Sonsray.)

Sonsray is a proud sponsor of OneMeal, a program of Kids Around the World that puts together meal packing events that empower people to deliver hope in the form of nutritious food to impoverished children.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Sonsray held a packing event at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., where more than 100 employees gathered together to hand pack 43,200 meals, totaling 200 boxes. These meals will be delivered to children in the villages of Ecuador.

According to Kids Around the World, 1 in 7 kids suffer from the effects of food insecurity and live in a chronic state of malnutrition. Through the OneMeal program, tens of thousands of children will receive a warm and nutritious meal daily. With a reliable source of food, a child can be positively impacted physically, mentally and emotionally.

About Sonsray

Sonsray services five industries: agriculture, construction, transportation, rental transportation and rental construction with many stores located throughout the United States.

For more information, visit www.sonsray.com

