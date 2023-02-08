List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Sonsray, OneMeal Team Up to Deliver Meals to Children

Wed February 08, 2023 - West Edition #4
Sonsray


On Saturday, Jan. 21, Sonsray held a packing event at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., where more than 100 employees gathered together to hand pack 43,200 meals. (Photo courtesy of Sonsray.)
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Sonsray held a packing event at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., where more than 100 employees gathered together to hand pack 43,200 meals. (Photo courtesy of Sonsray.)
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Sonsray held a packing event at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., where more than 100 employees gathered together to hand pack 43,200 meals. (Photo courtesy of Sonsray.) Through the OneMeal program, tens of thousands of children will receive a warm and nutritious meal daily. (Photo courtesy of Sonsray.)

Sonsray is a proud sponsor of OneMeal, a program of Kids Around the World that puts together meal packing events that empower people to deliver hope in the form of nutritious food to impoverished children.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Sonsray held a packing event at its headquarters in Torrance, Calif., where more than 100 employees gathered together to hand pack 43,200 meals, totaling 200 boxes. These meals will be delivered to children in the villages of Ecuador.

According to Kids Around the World, 1 in 7 kids suffer from the effects of food insecurity and live in a chronic state of malnutrition. Through the OneMeal program, tens of thousands of children will receive a warm and nutritious meal daily. With a reliable source of food, a child can be positively impacted physically, mentally and emotionally.

About Sonsray

Sonsray services five industries: agriculture, construction, transportation, rental transportation and rental construction with many stores located throughout the United States.

For more information, visit www.sonsray.com




Today's top stories

Webber Completes Waco's Largest Project

Alex Lyon & Son Marks Three Decades of Florida Auctions

Britt Demolition Leads Takedown of Abandoned Birmingham Hospital

National Asphalt Pavement Association Recognizes Award Winners, Honorees

Premium Performance, Simple-to-Use Technologies Advance Operating Efficiency, Productivity of Cat 950, 962 Wheel Loaders

Construction Takes Off to Extend Runway 5 at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon

Kohler Energy - Engines Selected as Finalist in Inaugural Next Level Awards Program at ConExpo

Superior Construction Unveils New Brand Identity, Celebrates 85th Anniversary



 

Read more about...

California Philanthropy Sonsray Machinery






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA