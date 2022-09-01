A transfer machine and concrete paver are operated in tandem to pave a section of I-85 in Cherokee County, S.C., on June 7, 2022. (SCDOT photo)

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continue making progress as they reconstruct and widen Interstate 85 in Cherokee and Spartanburg counties. The $850 million mega project was designed to ease interstate congestion and replace aging infrastructure.

"We need to increase the level of service to both the traveling public and the freight industry, as well as improve safety by implementing current federal and state specifications to mainline and interchanges throughout the corridor," said SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore.

The contract, awarded to BZJV (Blythe-Zachry JV, a joint venture of Blythe Construction Inc. and Zachry Construction Corporation), is one of the biggest projects SCDOT has undertaken to date. Poore noted that the newly constructed modern interchanges, along with additional mainline interstate travel, will reduce congestion in the region that will ultimately lower the costs of moving people and goods through the corridor.

"The results, as history has proven, will improve connectivity and productivity and have significant short and long-term positive impacts on the economy. In addition, SCDOT has seen an increase in encroachment permit applications for potential future commercial and industrial development."

The design-build contract method reportedly gives SCDOT the best value for the completed project.

"It allows for a faster preconstruction to construction delivery and, therefore, yields a faster overall completion date. It also provides greater flexibility if needed changes in the project arise," said Poore, who added that the two contractors are a good fit for the DOT effort.

"Using the design-build method, contractors are selected based on qualifications, innovation, time bid and cost bid. The contractors selected needed to demonstrate knowledge and experience with past similar projects, as well as access to and expert operation of multiple types of heavy construction vehicles and machinery."

Notice to Proceed took place in January 2017, with a construction substantial completion date of November 2023. Currently, concrete paving and widening continues northbound on the southern end of the project. Final asphalt surface course is being place on the northern end of the project. All eight interchanges are under construction to include drainage and ramp tie-ins. Secondary and frontage roads are under construction to include tie-in and final surface.

"Additional interchange ramps are being staged to expedite the construction schedule," explained Chris Gaskins, SCDOT engineer and director of mega-projects. "Nightly lane closures continue throughout the corridor. SCDOT continues to use our website and social media to update the traveling public on regular maintenance of traffic and upcoming traffic closures.

"Motorists are inconvenienced with nightly lane closures and multiple temporary road closures throughout the project. However, the Interstate remains open, and we are making important progress toward better infrastructure that will ably serve motorists for decades to come."

Gaskins said maintenance of traffic is the main challenge on the project, with crews constructing the project while providing the maximum level of service possible. Minimizing impacts to businesses in the areas also is a priority.

Concrete pavement is being constructed northbound from mile marker 82 to 91. Asphalt paving from mile marker 98 to 106 continues with 80 percent of the widening completed. All interstate interchanges remain under construction.

The Section 1 rehab northbound and southbound from mile marker 77 to 80 has been completed and is open to traffic. All bridges have been finished throughout the entire corridor. Concrete paving is complete south bound from mile marker 82 to 91.

According to Gaskins, the project has experienced utility relocation delays, right-of-way and railroad challenges, and design/constructability matters that are common for projects of this size and complexity. The pandemic was also a unique unexpected challenge that the project team was forced to navigate.

Weather has always been an issue for crews.

"There have been challenging periods of rain that have caused construction delays, which is normal for South Carolina. This continues to hold true in recent summer months."

Gaskins said bridges are completed and ramp tie-ins must still be constructed. Short intermittent closures remain for completion of the intersections.

Replacing two railroad bridges requires significant third-party coordination with CSX and Norfolk-Southern railroads, who have different standards and specifications. Both bridges are complete and demolition of the original CSX bridge at mile marker 81 remains, along with railroad track tie-ins.

To keep workers and commuters safe during construction, standard speed reduction signage and detection systems are in place, as well as blue light presence and temporary protective barrier wall.

Equipment on the job includes a backhoe, excavators, loaders, dozers, a grader, vibratory rollers, water trucks, slipform pavers and crawler cranes. Materials include soil, stone, asphalt, concrete, steel and HDPE.

Gaskins said utility relocations, railroad coordination, grading and drainage construction are among the most labor-intensive tasks.

"The magnitude of the work, along with the need for a significant labor force required to construct a 30-mile highway transportation project, makes all elements of construction time-consuming.

"Reconstructing and widening I-85 in Cherokee and Spartanburg counties is one of SCDOT's top priorities under its 10-year plan to mitigate interstate congestion. It's a pleasure to work on a project that is so needed in the upstate community. The need for this widening project spans multiple decades and will serve the largest percentage of truck traffic in the state."

Gaskins added, "To be in year six of a complex project and seeing some of the major stages coming together allows the public to see a small glimpse of how the new interchanges and additional travel lanes will benefit the community, the commuter traffic and heavy truck traffic." CEG

