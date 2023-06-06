List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Southeastern Equipment Company Awards Diebert With 2022 MVP Award

    Tue June 06, 2023 - Midwest Edition #12
    CEG/Southeastern Equipment Company


    Thor Hess (L), Southeastern Equipment Co. executive vice president, presents the dealership MVP Award to Dutch Diebert, field support leader. (CEG photo)
    Thor Hess (L), Southeastern Equipment Co. executive vice president, presents the dealership MVP Award to Dutch Diebert, field support leader. (CEG photo)
    Thor Hess (L), Southeastern Equipment Co. executive vice president, presents the dealership MVP Award to Dutch Diebert, field support leader. (CEG photo) (L-R) are Mickey Gourley, Southeastern Equipment Co. president; Thor Hess, executive vice president; Dutch Diebert; and Heath Watton, vice president. Diebert was congratulated for winning the dealership’s MVP Award. (CEG photo)

    Southeastern Equipment Company announced Bernard "Dutch" Diebert, field support leader, has received the dealership's 2022 MVP Award. Now in its seventh year, all employees cast ballots to choose the winner.

    "Dutch plays a key role in inspiring teams across all divisions to push beyond the usual and achieve collective goals," said Thor Hess, executive vice president. "This award is a fitting tribute to his experience, mentorship and commitment to our team and our customers."

    From analyzing processes and procedures to talking with teams and customers, Diebert is recognized as working tirelessly to deliver on the dealership's mission of creating relationships and not transactions. Praise for Diebert's approach and work ethic came from all levels at the company.

    "Dutch consistently models our company values in his daily work," said Rob Gonzalez, vice president of sales. "You'd be hard pressed to find someone who's willing to go as far to take care of both the customer and the company like him."

    "Dutch and I talk almost every day. It takes a special kind of person to travel as much as we do, especially with teenagers at home," said Carrie Haiflich, field support leader. "I truly appreciate his service knowledge and friendship. I'm grateful he's part of my team."

    Common themes focused on Diebert's strong communication skills, a team building mindset and his eagerness to pitch in and help. Diebert 's interest in the construction sector was ignited at an early age.

    "My dad was a home building contractor, and I traveled with him to job sites from the Midwest to the Florida Keys," said Diebert. "I went to 17 different high schools before I graduated."

    Diebert's career trajectory has been just as diverse.

    "I've worked across many industries, everything from agricultural equipment and oil fields to law enforcement," he said. "I've experienced the challenges and successes with many roles firsthand, and this helps me identify what teams need to help them do their best work."

    Spending time at every Southeastern branch in the Midwest has given him the unique opportunity to look at a variety of touch points, from sales and service to operations and logistics. It also requires him to wear many hats as an observer, listener, problem solver and team builder.

    "Looking for ways to improve means you need to ask a lot of questions and actively listen," he said. "Are people happy? Are there any barriers in their daily work? How can we organize better? What's the customer base like? Are we operating safely, efficiently and productively? Then every person on the team needs to understand how they play a critical part in achieving our goals.

    "I like identifying a problem and helping people find solutions. I also really like Southeastern's focus on us as individuals and that they are genuinely committed to helping all of us succeed. To me, work is the best when we're all learning and growing." CEG




