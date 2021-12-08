Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, recently celebrated outstanding alumni by awarding three past graduates with the Distinguished Service Award. Among the honorees was Cambridge native and Southeastern Equipment founder, Bill Baker. A 1957 graduate of Muskingum University, Baker has always credited his success to his time at the university.

"Without this, I wouldn't have met wonderful people," said Baker. "I met a lot of great people, and even if I had not sat in a class, meeting those fine people would've been worth it."

The award recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional service to the university. Nearly 65 years after graduating from Muskingum, Baker has built one of the Midwest's largest equipment providers all while continuing to invest in his hometown and alma mater every step of the way.

"I'm proud of what my grandfather has done for so many over the years," said Thor Hess, Southeastern EVP. "He's taught all of us to focus on taking care of people, and that lesson will always be with me."

Southeastern Equipment Company has been selling, servicing and renting heavy machinery since 1957. The company has 18 locations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana.

Manufacturers represented by Southeastern Equipment Company include: Case Construction, Kobelco, Bomag, Gradall, Rubble Master, Mauldin Paving Products, Etnyre, Vacall, Schwarze, Eager Beaver Trailers, Superior Broom, Fecon, Skyjack, JLG, Sullair, Werk Brau, and several others.

For more information, visit southeasternequip.com.

Today's top stories