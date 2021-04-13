Southeastern Equipment Company has launched an e-commerce website giving customers 24/7 access to shop more than 20,000 OEM and high-quality aftermarket parts for the heavy equipment industry. With easy-to-use product search features and a seamless checkout process, the parts site builds on Southeastern's commitment to deliver groundbreaking service to customers whenever and wherever they need it, according to the company.

"Maintenance and repairs aren't always predictable," said Thor Hess, executive vice president of Southeastern Equipment. "This is one more way we can help our customers keep their equipment on the move and win the fight against downtime."

Features include:

More than 20,000 genuine OEM parts for Case, Kobelco, Bomag and Etnyre (with more on the way).

Easy-to-use navigation with keyword and SKU search features on any device

Direct shipping to the customer's shop, home or business, with same day pick-up available at nearby branch locations if an order is placed before 2 p.m.

Account set-up or guest checkout options

Quick, secure payment options

Phone support from the Southeastern parts team to answer questions. 800/798-5438 will direct you to the branch closest to you

"The site truly extends the reach of our parts experts and managers," said Hess. "We're excited that customers across the United States will now be able to order the parts they need with exceptional support and doorstep delivery."

For more information, visit southeasternequip.com.

Today's top stories