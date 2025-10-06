Southeastern Equipment Company wins a Rosie Award for top health plan, prioritizing employee well-being. The company partners with Flying Horse Farms, donating equipment and support to help children with serious illnesses and their families. President Thor Hess emphasizes the importance of supporting those in need.

Southeastern Equipment Company announced it has been named a 2025 Rosie Award winner, recognized for having one of the Top 50 Health Plans for Employers in the nation.

Presented at RosettaFest 2025, the Rosie Awards celebrate organizations that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional health benefits to their workforce. Southeastern was selected from a competitive field of more than 2,000 employer-sponsored plans and is one of only 60 winners nationwide to receive this honor.

To earn a Rosie, organizations must score highly on a rigorous, independent health plan assessment and demonstrate a commitment to employee well-being by sharing best practices and transparent plan data with industry peers; investing health plan savings back into their workforce; and delivering high-value, equitable care across their organization.

"This award is a reflection of the hard work our HR team has put into building a healthcare plan that truly supports our people," said Megan Laughlin, human resources director of Southeastern Equipment. "When we take care of our employees and their families, they show up stronger for our customers."

Southeastern's health plan is designed to prioritize affordability, access, and proactive care for all employees. From expanding mental health options to streamlining coverage for high-cost claims, the company has worked closely with its benefits partners to make meaningful improvements year after year.

"Winning a Rosie is not about having the flashiest plan. It's about doing what's right," said Thor Hess, president and CEO. "We're honored to be recognized for putting people first."

Flying Horse Farms Partnership

Southeastern Equipment Company continues its long-standing partnership with Flying Horse Farms, a nonprofit medical specialty camp that provides transformative camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge.

Over the years, Southeastern has contributed a wide range of in-kind support to help maintain and improve the camp's more than 200-acre facility in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. From helping install drainage at the archery range to maintaining paths and supporting facility repairs, Southeastern has regularly donated equipment, time and resources to keep the camp running smoothly and safely.

Recent contributions have included a mini-excavator, skid steers, a roller, a boom lift and a scissor lift, with more on the way, including three outdoor lights for the campfire circle.

These machines have supported numerous facility upgrades and essential repairs, such as fixing drainage and planting trees; moving materials; improving trails and paths for safer camper access; repairing ropes course features and enhancing electrical systems; and preparing for future lighting improvements to expand evening programming

"We're honored to support Flying Horse Farms and the incredible impact they have on kids and families," said Thor Hess, president and CEO of Southeastern Equipment. "This organization is close to our hearts. The work they do brings joy and healing to children who need it most, and we're proud to pitch in wherever we can."

Hess also is a member of the Flying Horse Farms board of directors and a strong advocate for equity and access, particularly for children and adolescents facing medical challenges.

Flying Horse Farms is part of the SeriousFun Children's Network, founded by Paul Newman, and serves hundreds of children each year living with conditions such as cancer, heart disease, blood disorders and rare illnesses. Through adaptive activities and around-the-clock medical support, the camp gives kids the chance just to be kids and laugh, play, connect and heal.

