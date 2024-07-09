List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Southern California Contractors Association Kicks Off Summer With BBQ at Quinn Cat Site

    Tue July 09, 2024 - West Edition #14
    CEG


    Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) held its annual Summer Kickoff BBQ on June 12. This is a fun-filled event that is well attended by those involved in the industry. This year's event was hosted at Quinn Company in the city of Industry.

    The event had exciting opportunities for attendees, including a chance for some axe throwing, BBQ, beverages and, of course, the summer favorite – ice cream. Vendor booths were on hand to discuss the ways they can help businesses grow. Quinn Company also gave tours of their facility, which was exciting for many to realize the scope and size of Quinn Caterpillar.

    This summer Kickoff has always been a great networking opportunity, bringing together members from across the industry. This year's summer kickoff also was a celebration for the 50th anniversary for SCCA. CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    The SCCA Team check-in booth was operated by (L-R): Britney Jackson, communications; Corrin Batick, events coordinator; and Alicia DiSanto, contract admin. (CEG photo)
    There was plenty of time for networking as Arron Boyken (L) of Silverado Contractors and Jon Gauthier of Salisbury Engineering Inc. talk amongst themselves. (CEG photo)
    Kurt Kroner, Kroner Environmental and current President of SCCA, welcomes the group to the Summer Kickoff BBQ. (CEG photo)
    Attendees enjoying the BBQ while others are looking at the Raffle Prizes. (CEG photo)
    A unique way to utilize the bucket of the 249D3, as a cooler for beverages. (CEG photo)
    Quinn Company gave away it’s own set of raffle items, including a chance to win a Cat cooler, model trucks and various other items. (CEG photo)
    Pacific Fleet Services at its booth ready to discuss its Diesel fleet maintenance and mobile services. Ryan Koukal (L), president of Pacific Fleet Services; and Chad Lackey, CEO of Pacific Fleet Services. (CEG photo)
    The Dirt Prep Solutions team, shows the benefits of what they offer, including 3D-modeling software, turnkey drone solution, mobile apps and tracking solutions. (L-R): Jason Lambrich, CEO; Brian Colsell, technology consultant; and Abel Gaytan, technology consultant. (CEG photo)
    Rob Dodson of Vail Dunlap was on hand to discuss designing and sourcing unique branded solutions. (L-R): Karen Dodson and Rob Dodson, president of Vail Dunlap. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the nice summer evening (L-R) are JD Nanci, EBS General Engineering Inc; John Gasparo, Security Paving Company Inc. and Jim Gasparo, Cooley Equipment. (CEG photo)
    The Team from Kroner Environmental Services enjoyed the BBQ before the Quinn Company tour. (L-R, front row): Joey Heraldez, Robin Cruz, Dani Leverett and Chenyu Liao; (L-R, back row): Kurt Kroner, Monica Avina, Drew Polley, Matt Trainotti, Zihua Zhao and David Baez. (CEG photo)
    Dragging Axe trailer with two lanes of Axe throwing, a hit for the group to compete in this challenge. (CEG photo)
    The Quinn Company hosted the Summer Kickoff event in the city of Industry. The “Tap Truck” and the Dragging Axe, Mobile Axe Throwing Trailer were featured in the courtyard. (CEG photo)




