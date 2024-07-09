Southern California Contractors Association (SCCA) held its annual Summer Kickoff BBQ on June 12. This is a fun-filled event that is well attended by those involved in the industry. This year's event was hosted at Quinn Company in the city of Industry.

The event had exciting opportunities for attendees, including a chance for some axe throwing, BBQ, beverages and, of course, the summer favorite – ice cream. Vendor booths were on hand to discuss the ways they can help businesses grow. Quinn Company also gave tours of their facility, which was exciting for many to realize the scope and size of Quinn Caterpillar.

This summer Kickoff has always been a great networking opportunity, bringing together members from across the industry. This year's summer kickoff also was a celebration for the 50th anniversary for SCCA. CEG

Today's top stories