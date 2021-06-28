(ohionewstime.com photo)

The horrific collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium building in Sunrise, Fla., in the early morning hours of June 24 demonstrated that catastrophic structural failures often happen without warning. Determining the how and why of such failures, however, always requires careful, long-term analysis.

In the case of last week's accident, family and friends still awaiting word on the fate of their loved ones will find that those answers tend to emerge at a slow and agonizing pace.

By daylight on June 24, the local first responders dispatched to the seaside disaster, 15 miles north of Miami, were also joined by county, state, federal and even international professionals to dig through the rubble in search of survivors.

Helping them to extract tons of concrete, rebar and other heavy building materials was at least one South Florida demolition company expert at carefully removing debris to allow for rescuers to locate any possible survivors.

Pompano Beach's Alpha Wrecking is led by a team of demolition professionals that has handled complicated projects in some of the most difficult working environments in North America and the Caribbean.

Network TV coverage on Monday morning (June 28) showed Alpha's long-reach cranes pulling down debris from some of the higher floors of the damaged building to make it safer for rescuers and crew to move about the site. In addition, the company has several other pieces of equipment assisting in the rescue and recovery effort, including excavators (some employing concrete hammer attachments), loaders and haul trucks.

Experts Speculate On Possible Causes

While the search continues for more than 100 people still missing, the Miami Herald spoke with structural engineers and other experts from around the world about the probable causes of the Champlain Towers collapse.

The investigation of the disaster will likely be done by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), according to the Herald, and that federal body will have several viable threads to follow in search for answers, including:

A failure in the condominium tower's foundation;

Steel corrosion in the structure's concrete;

Construction damage;

Improper design or construction; and

An explosion.

Based upon currently available photos, video and records released by the city, each of the six experts interviewed by the newspaper formulated opinions that they thought were most plausible in explaining Thursday morning's building failure in Surfside.

While none had had definitive answers, most seemed to think that the way the structure collapsed appeared to be triggered by a failure near the base of the beachfront high-rise condominium.

"It looks similar to something that was intentionally demolished," said Kevin DuBrey, the director of project management at Hillman Engineering, a firm that inspects multi-story buildings in South Florida for potential damage. "Usually, they would do that underneath. They would set the charges on the columns and beams down below and let it collapse on itself."

Gene Santiago, a structural engineer and retired building inspector, told the newspaper that he "still can't get over the way it fell down — like an implosion," he said. "Like a demolition job."

Likely Theories

While experts suggested the following hypotheses were most likely to have caused the collapse, they also stressed that a combination of several factors was possible.

Atorod Azizinamini, chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Florida International University (FIU), told the Herald that this type of collapse is usually the result of "a perfect storm of several factors coming together at the same time."

Steel Corrosion Within Structure

The Herald reported that the original plans from 1979 show that the Champlain Towers South building (opened in 1981) was built using a "flat slab" style of construction in which concrete slabs reinforced by steel rebar sit directly on top of support columns — a common method of construction.

Over time, the rebar in the concrete can become corroded and crack the slab and joints, potentially weakening a structure. If one part of it collapses due to corrosion, it could cause a larger catastrophe.

"When you have one structural failure in one column or beam, it's a domino effect," said Charles Danger, retired building chief for Miami-Dade County.

A concrete slab that is damaged by corrosion can be prone to a type of failure called "punching," in which the column punctures the slab and weakens the overall structure, Abieyuwa Aghayere, a professor of forensic engineering at Drexel University, told the Herald. He noted that that could help explain the building's sudden failure.

"Punching is usually sudden," he added. "It doesn't give much warning."

A 2018 report by Frank Morabito, an engineer who inspected the condominium high-rise, said that poor drainage in its pool deck caused "major structural damage" to the concrete slab below.

"If the pool is leaking and the pool slab is gradually getting destroyed, that could be a problem if it is not maintained," Santiago said. "Again, it seems like something the residents and condo association would have noticed and corrected."

Still, the experts spoken to by the Herald cautioned not to jump to conclusions. Investigators will go through the debris to determine the likelihood of failure due to corrosion.

"Contaminated concrete should not have been an extreme problem that would cause catastrophic failure in a 1981 building," said Miami engineer John Pistorino.

When asked about the likelihood of this kind of damage, experts agreed context is important.

"It's not inconsequential that this building was on the beach," Peter Dyga, president of a Florida chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors said in speaking with the newspaper. He called the salt water and humid air "some of the harshest conditions on earth."

Failure in the Foundation

The building was constructed on a "concrete pile foundation" that appears to sit directly on top of the limestone bedrock, according to the 1979 plans.

Danger, the retired building chief for Miami-Dade County, described the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South structure as a conventional concrete building "for that era, nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary." Experts agreed that the type of foundation should have withstood shifts in the soil and other changes in the ground.

"There should be no issues with the foundation, period, because we design here for harsh and corrosive conditions, high winds and storm surge," said Pistorino, an engineer with a distinguished 50-year career in Miami who has been instrumental in writing state and county building safety laws. "The only time I've seen whole buildings collapse because the foundation failed was when Hurricane Gilbert hit Mexico — but it's totally different construction down there."

To investigate foundation issues, inspectors will take "concrete cores to look at the actual foundation and additional borings to see how the pilings held up," he said.

"Nothing strikes me [as a red flag]," Aghayere said after reviewing the foundation design. Still, he remarked to the Herald, investigators will look at more than just the plan.

"Again, as part of the failure hypothesis, it is to [ask], ‘OK, how stable is the rock at the bottom?' At least to rule that in or rule that out," he said.

Possibility of Construction Damage

Champlain Towers South was in the initial stages of a three-year construction upgrade to address various aspects of the building, starting with the roof, said Jeff Rose, a contractor who has done renovations on many units there. Rose's parents also lived in the condominiums but were out of town when it collapsed.

The improvements on the roof began several weeks ago and involved replacing the roof, the stands on which its air conditioning condensers rested and the electrical disconnects for air conditioning units. Rose said his folks could hear jackhammers or other demolition tools being used to remove the old roof.

"If they were storing materials and equipment on the roof in an incorrect location in the middle of the slab instead of on top of the columns, that could cause stress on the roof," said Santiago, explaining that roofs are designed to hold 30 pounds per square foot to meet code. "If you've got an overloaded roof slab and it punches through, it goes down, down, down, one level pulling down the next — pom, pom, pom — and it never ends until it hits the bottom."

But those concerns were contradicted by Surfside's building official, James McGuinness, at an emergency commission meeting on Friday.

He said he had been on the roof just 14 hours before the building's collapse and that the work there had been stopped because of rain. McGuinness was there to inspect newly installed anchors that support swing stages for window-washers who scale the side of the building.

"There were no extraordinary mass materials on the roof that would do this," he told the Herald.

Shaking, Tremors From External Causes

Champlain South Tower tenants had complained about shaking and vibration in their units last year during construction of the neighboring Eighty-Seven Park building. But the builder would have taken mitigating measures to prevent any damage at Champlain, such as digging a trench to buffer the reverberations, Santiago said in the newspaper interview.

"Yes, you might notice your dishes rattling but the chances of that nearby construction leading to catastrophic instability are very low," he said.

In addition to the nearby construction, some in South Florida raised concerns that a Navy test explosion off the coast that caused tremors like a small earthquake in South Florida last week could have also been a potential cause of the collapse.

The Navy put out a statement saying that on June 18 it conducted the first of several planned so-called Full Ship Shock Trials (FSSTs) in the coming months in the Atlantic Ocean. The USS Gerald R. Ford was about 100 miles from Ponce Inlet in Volusia County when a 40,000-lb. explosive was set off right next to it. Ponce Inlet is about 250 mi. north of Surfside.

"[Investigators] are going to check it out," Aghayere said, noting most buildings in Florida are not designed to withstand earthquakes.

Still Too Early to Know

Even with the inspection records and building plans released by the city, experts said it is still too early to draw any firm conclusions about what caused the Champlain Towers South building to fall.

"What started it? Who knows?" said Danger, who feared speculation is hurting the people still waiting for news about family and friends who were in the building at the time of the collapse. "I hope when the investigation is finished, there will be some answers and some relief for the survivors. But it's going to take time to find out if this was preventable or if it was going to happen no matter what as a once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe.

"Certainly, in my lifetime, I've never seen anything like it."

