SamBaek Construction in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province is using Atlas Copco's X28 portable air compressor for slope reinforcement, improving efficiency, productivity and compliance in urban construction projects, thanks to its power, versatility and fuel efficiency features.

Atlas Copco photo Atlas Copco's X28 portable air compressor meets the demands of high-pressure applications in the construction industry.

Slope reinforcement is a critical part of safe urban development — especially in mountainous regions like South Korea's Gyeonggi Province.

At a residential construction site in Gwangju, SamBaek Construction is using Atlas Copco's X28 Stage V portable air compressor to carry out micropiling for slope reinforcement and seismic retrofitting with greater speed, reliability and compliance.

The project, located in the Gosan 2 District, began in May 2025 and involves building retaining walls to stabilize steep terrain for future housing. In densely developed areas, earth retaining work is no longer just a preparatory step — it's a core process that directly impacts the safety and efficiency of the entire construction project.

A Strategic First Investment

SamBaek Construction had previously relied on rental compressors. After consistently seeing stable performance from Atlas Copco units on site, the company decided to make its first direct purchase through the Portable Air Division within the Power Technique Business Area at Atlas Copco Korea.

"The Atlas Copco X28 is the first Atlas Copco air compressor we've purchased, and it has exceeded our expectations," said Seungheon Choi, CEO of SamBaek Construction. "It delivers the pressure and flow we need to complete slope reinforcement work more quickly and efficiently, helping us reduce project timelines and improve overall productivity."

Power, Versatility for Urban Construction

The X28 offers a broad pressure range of 232-435 psi, making it suitable for a wide variety of applications including earth anchors, nailing, rock bolts, micropiling, shotcrete and groundwater development. This flexibility allows SamBaek Construction to use a single compressor across multiple phases of slope reinforcement and seismic retrofitting.

Previously, the company used a 247-305 psi compressor with a flow rate of 25.5 m³/min, but it struggled to deliver the speed and depth required for efficient reinforcement in granite-rich terrain.

"Compared to our previous unit, the Atlas Copco X28 delivers greater output and work efficiency," Choi said. "It's helped us complete reinforcement tasks faster, which lowers labor costs and improves the overall construction budget."

Urban-ready, Quiet

Urban development sites demand equipment that minimizes noise. The X28's Stage V engine and low noise make it ideal for use in residential zones, where regulatory compliance and community impact are key concerns.

"The Atlas Copco X28 is well-suited for urban construction sites," said Jaehoon Ahn, product marketing specialist of Atlas Copco Korea. "Its low-emission engine and quiet operation help contractors meet specific regulations while maintaining high productivity."

Smarter Fuel Efficiency With Eco Mode

In slope reinforcement projects, compressors often run idle during casing and pipe welding steps. For SamBaek Construction, this idle time accounts for nearly three out of eight working hours per day, leading to unnecessary fuel consumption.

To address this, Atlas Copco's Power Technique Service (PTS) team provided on-site training on the Eco mode feature, which helps reduce fuel usage during unloaded operation.

"By moving from rental to ownership, SamBaek Construction is gaining long-term control over operating costs," said Moosun Park, business line manager of portable air division, Atlas Copco Korea. "With features like Eco mode and AirXpert, the Atlas Copco X28 helps reduce fuel consumption and total cost of ownership — while delivering the performance needed on site."

For more information, visit www.atlascopcogroup.com.

